The Burke County Department of Social Services got the OK from county commissioners to create and hire an additional seven positions in preparation for the state Medicaid expansion.

The Burke County Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 on July 18 to approve the additional positions. Commissioner Vice Chairman Jeff Brittain was absent from the meeting.

The North Carolina General Assembly approved Medicaid expansion in March, which will mean hundreds of thousands more people in the state will have health insurance.

Korey Fisher-Wellman, director of Burke County Department of Social Services, told commissioners July 18 that Medicaid expansion will add around 6,200 more people to the rolls in Burke County. That would be on top of the already 27,987 already receiving Medicaid in the county, according to county information. To qualify for expanded Medicaid coverage, a person has be between 19-64 years old and living at or below 133% of the federal poverty line, he said.

The money for the additional positions won’t come from county coffers but will come, instead, from the state, according to Burke officials. However, state legislators have yet to adopt a two-year budget and that likely won’t happen until August, according to The Associated Press. The expansion of Medicaid is tied to the state budget, and the expansion plan has to be approved by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, according to the county. The implementation could take place between now and Dec. 1, county information says.

Fisher-Wellman told commissioners Burke County will be competing with other counties for the needed additional employees so the sooner they can get the jobs posted and get them hired, the better. Burke County is expected to get an initial allocation of $306,850 from the state to help offset the cost of bringing new staff onboard to handle the increase in eligible recipients, according to information from the county.

The seven additional positions and phase 1 operating costs will be $ $460,000. Fisher-Wellman said. The county would not be financially responsible for the expansion at least for the first two years, he said.

On Wednesday, Burke County posted some of those jobs, including an income maintenance caseworker III – Medicaid that has a pay range of $40,356.58 to $51,469.96. The job requires two years of experience as an income maintenance caseworker or a combination of training and experience, according to the posting. Another job is for a processing assistant IV – Medicaid with a pay range of $31,630.30 to $40,328.86. The position will serve as clerical support to the Family and Children’s Medicaid Unit at Social Services, assisting “caseworkers by identifying and gathering information needed for verification of eligibility for the Medicaid Program. This employee must be knowledgeable about agency programs and services,” the posting said.

A processing assistant III is required to be a high school graduate and with knowledge, skills and abilities gained through at least one year of office assistant/administrative office experience; or an equivalent combination of training and experience. A processing assistant IV also is required to be a high school graduate with knowledge, skills and abilities gained through at least two years of office assistant/administrative office experience; or an equivalent combination of training and experience, according to the job posting.

Also during the meeting, the board, in a 3-1 vote, approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow the “Brunch Bill” to take effect in the county. Commissioner Phil Smith voted against the measure. It will go before the full board for a second time for a vote that would require a simple majority to be approved, according to county officials.

State lawmakers approved the “Brunch Bill” in June 2017, which allows restaurants and other establishments to serve alcohol on Sundays starting at 10 a.m., rather than noon. In November 2017, voters in Burke County approved countywide beer, wine, mixed drinks and ABC stores. Morganton, Valdese and Glen Alpine had already allowed earlier sales because voters in those towns had already voted for beer, wine, mixed drinks and ABC stores. Connelly Springs approved the “Brunch Bill” after alcohol sales were approved in December 2017.

Burke officials say it puts establishments in those municipalities at a slight advantage over the unincorporated areas of the county. The ordinance, if approved by commissioners, would rectify that, according to the county.