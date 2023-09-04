The Burke County commissioners and the school board will hold a joint meeting Friday about special sales tax legislation that was implemented decades ago to fund school capital needs.

The meeting starts at 11 a.m. in the Olive Hill Resources Center, located at 509 W. Concord St., Morganton.

The joint meeting will be held to consider a resolution asking the state legislature to correct legislation that was passed 40 years ago that has treated Burke County school funding differently than nearly every other county in the state, said County Manager Brian Epley. The request likely will be to remove court-ordered funding formulas and recall the special legislative taxes to free up the sales tax dollars to be used for other school system needs.

As of Monday, the resolution both boards will consider Friday was not complete, but it will likely ask the state legislature to rectify Article 39, Article 40 and Article 42, which are special sales tax funding for Burke County. Two of those are specifically for school funding.

Of the 6.75% Burke County sales tax, 4.75% of that goes to the NC General Assembly, general revenue for their budget, and 2% comes back to the county through Article 39—1 cent sales tax; and Article 40 and Article 42—both half-cent sales tax, Epley said.

Article 39 by law is restricted to school capital needs. Article 40, which is supposed to be shared with every other county in the state, all comes back to the county. Article 42, which was created for school capital, 60% of it goes for school capital. However, in Burke County, that is true until there’s a threshold met and then the county can claw some of that back, Epley said.

Epley said there currently is enough in school capital funding to meet the system’s needs over the next 10 to 15 years. The fund for the restricted sales taxes revenue for school capital now has roughly $35 million in it and the $2.2 million yearly debt for Patton and Draughn high schools will be paid off next year but that money will continue to go to school capital, Epley said.

“Where they’re lagging significantly, to the tune of their 95th out of 115 of local education authorities in North Carolina, is on the operational side,” Epley said. “ Even at $18.5 million — they’ve got about 12,000 students in school — that per pupil funding amount is substantially lower than really anyone around us and that puts our teachers, our students, our next generation of leaders and workforce at a competitive disadvantage.”

The two boards will ask legislators to allow the money, going forward, to be used where it is needed most, which is mainly operational, Epley said. He said the resources are there, it’s just not being directed where it is currently needed.

Epley said because of the way the sales tax funding is currently set up, the school system is falling further and further behind as it relates to school security, athletics and teacher supplements, recruitment and retention and staffing.

“The money is there, we just can’t use it,” Epley said of the sales tax and the legislation that restricts it.

He said the urgency to try to rectify the situation has been rekindled because of the potential loss of low wealth funding.

Because Burke County is a Tier 1 county — low wealth county — and the county property sales ratio was an average of 41% above market value, the school system will miss out on $1 million in low wealth funding, Epley said.

So the additional $2.2 million county commissioners approved this year in school funding really only equated to an additional $1.2 million because of the loss of $1 million in low wealth funding, he said.

Epley said time is of the essence to get the resolutions to Raleigh while legislators are in session.