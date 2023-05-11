Burke County commissioners are expected to get a look at a proposed budget for next year on Tuesday that will include potential property tax rates, capital projects and employee raises.

The Burke County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the 2023-24 proposed budget on June 20 and then vote on it, said Brian Epley, county manager. A new budget has to be approved by June 30. The new fiscal year starts July 1.

With a new county manager at the helm and a tax revaluation this year, county staff created the upcoming proposed budget from scratch. And that process started nearly as soon as Epley started the job on Feb. 1.

Epley said when commissioners held a budget retreat over two days in March, the board set their priorities for the future.

“So, we were able to communicate to the board that, you know, that Burke County Government has a purpose and that purpose is to deliver premium service to our community, and it really makes a difference,” Epley said. “It’s easy to say those things, but the reality is there’s a difference between a 10-minute response on EMS and an eight-minute response. People’s lives are impacted.”

He said when analyzing the county’s performance, what he found was it was unsatisfactory in certain areas, and there was incredible room for improvement throughout the county’s system – people, technology and infrastructure.

“And so what we tried to challenge not only our board but our department heads in saying this year was, doing it the same as it’s been done in the past, same as last year just surviving, is no longer the objective,” Epley said. “We want to be purpose-driven. We want to have measured goals and deliverables, and we want to know if we’re being effective because we think what we do matters. Either it matters or it doesn’t. And if it doesn’t matter, then we should just stop. But assuming that the practice these services and the products that we are delivering make a difference in the community, we want them to be premier.”

One of those areas for improvement is with retaining employees.

Epley said last year, the county had 33% employee turnover. He said employees over the last 10 years had been only paid half of the rate of inflation. He said the county cut the turnover rate in half during the first quarter of this calendar year. County employees received a 4% cost-of-living increase in July and another 2% increase in February. Epley also has been meeting with employees in groups of 25 to 50, trying to help them understand “it’s a new day in Burke County,” he said.

In addition to high employee turnover, he said the county has failing infrastructure, deteriorating buildings and lagging technology.

“All the things that would make us robust and premier and industry-leading had areas for improvement,” Epley said. “And so those are the things that we tried to communicate to the board.”

Epley said those issues were taken into consideration when developing the proposed budget. In addition, he said he met with all county government department directors, community college leaders and Burke County Public Schools, as well as all the fire departments and state legislators.

The current Burke County property tax rate is 69.5 cents per $100 of property value.

The proposed budget he will present to commissioners will include a significant drop in the tax rate, Epley said.

He said it will include three potential tax rates – 52 cents, which is revenue neutral, 54 cents and 56 cents per $100 of property value. Each penny equates to about $1 million in tax revenue, Epley said.

During the board of commissioners’ budget retreat, the majority of the members said they were leaning toward a tax rate of 56 cents. Epley said at 56 cents, he believes the county can fully implement the board of commissioners’ strategic plan and capital needs assessment.

He said a lower rate would mean looking at functional or service areas that would be impacted.

The capital projects that will be included in the proposed budget are a new Animal Services shelter, a new EMS base that will be built on Drexel Road in Morganton and a new social services/health department building, Epley confirmed.

The three projects are part of a county five-year capital improvement plan that commissioners approved in April.

Epley said a rough best-case scenario estimated timeframe on those three projects is completing the animal shelter and the EMS base in January 2025 and the social services/health department building in fall 2025. He said the rough estimated cost of the animal shelter and the EMS base is a combined $14 million to $15 million, with the vast majority of that coming from grant money.

Epley said the only potential debt he would expect the county to pick up from the three projects is the social services/health department building. The current estimate for that facility is between $25 million to $28 million, Epley said.

After Epley presents the proposed budget to commissioners Tuesday, the public will be able to study the budget before the public hearing on June 20.

“We’re trying to be purpose-driven. We’re trying to be measured and high-performing in all that we do,” Epley said. “We did prioritize people, infrastructure and technology. And we’re trying to invest into those systems. But we’re also trying to be good community partners and recognize the value of education and workforce development in our community college, continue to support BDI and economic development expansion recruitment. I really believe it’s a transformational opportunity.”