A homegrown Burke County company is getting some help from the state to renovate its building, up fit its footprint and hire more employees.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s Office and the North Carolina Department of Commerce announced the award of a $200,000 Building Reuse grant Friday to support the growth of Maynard Electric Company in Burke County, according to a release from Cooper’s office.

The company is located in a 79,017-square-foot building at 117 Dugout Circle in Morganton, said Hope Hopkins, director of business retention and expansion for Burke Development Inc. The company is a full-service commercial and industrial electric company, according to the release from Cooper’s office.

The company moved into the building more than two years ago but the condition in some of the areas of the facility are poor so what it is looking to up fit is in dire need, Hopkins said. She said before Maynard Electric moved in, the building had been vacant for many years.

The release from BDI said Maynard Electric Company will use the grant to support its growth across the state and allow it the required space to fabricate needed parts and prep for jobs as they expand their footprint. The project was approved under the codename Project Piano, according to releases from Cooper’s office and Burke Development Inc.

Projects that receive these grants must lead to the creation of private sector jobs by new or expanding businesses. Maynard Electric plans on adding an additional 25 new jobs by the end of 2024. The jobs are projected to pay, on average, $53,500 a year, which is higher than the county average wage, according to a release from BDI.

“As a Burke County native, I understand the need for skilled workers in this county and the surrounding area,” President and Owner Ronnie Maynard Jr. said in the BDI release. “This grant will help us create jobs for local workers and people looking to go into a skilled trade career while boosting the local economy. We also look forward to giving new life to the old Grand Piano building, which had long been forgotten.”

Maynard Electric has been in operation in Burke County since March of 2013 and has steadily grown over the past 10 years. It initially started by doing commercial and industrial electrical work. Its products include electrical design, construction, installation and repair for industrial, commercial and residential services, according to the release from BDI.

Over the years, the company has expanded its electrical services and added construction, maintenance and fabrication welding. In addition, Maynard Electric can now design and build process equipment systems. The process material handling equipment will include conveyors, belt conveyors, chain conveyors, roll cases, platforms and food processing equipment, the release said.

Burke County was the applicant for the grant and a 5% local match for the grant was approved by the Burke County Board of Commissioners at its April meeting.

BDI President and CEO Alan Wood said in April the company has been working toward expanding for about two years.

The project is expected to create an estimated $1 million in new capital investment, the BDI release said.

“We are very excited about this expansion opportunity for Maynard Electric”, said Scott Mulwee, chairman of the Burke County Board of Commissioners. “The County is committed to creating opportunities for everyone and we welcome this project as part of achieving our shared community goals.”