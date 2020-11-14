Burke County completes election canvassing

The Burke County Board of Elections completed its canvass of voting results on Friday, the final step before the North Carolina State Board of Elections certifies results on Nov. 24.

According to election results on the state board website that were last updated on Thursday evening, a total of 44,759 ballots were cast in Burke County for the 2020 election, marking a voter turnout of 76.76 percent of 58,308 total registered voters.

Detailed results provided by Debbie Mace, the county’s director of elections, showed that 44,533 people in the county voted in the United States presidential race. Of that total, 31,596 ballots were cast during early voting; 7,660 were cast on Election Day; 5,211 votes came from absentee by-mail ballots; and 66 provisional ballot votes were counted.

Of the absentee by-mail ballots, Mace said 56 were approved on Tuesday one week after Election Day and four more were approved at Thursday evening’s final meeting for a total of 60 by-mail ballots accepted locally after Election Day. Mail-in ballots had to be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3 and had until Nov. 12 to arrive.