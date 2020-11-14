Burke County completes election canvassing

The Burke County Board of Elections completed its canvass of voting results on Friday, the final step before the North Carolina State Board of Elections certifies results on Nov. 24.
According to election results on the state board website that were last updated on Thursday evening, a total of 44,759 ballots were cast in Burke County for the 2020 election, marking a voter turnout of 76.76 percent of 58,308 total registered voters.
Detailed results provided by Debbie Mace, the county’s director of elections, showed that 44,533 people in the county voted in the United States presidential race. Of that total, 31,596 ballots were cast during early voting; 7,660 were cast on Election Day; 5,211 votes came from absentee by-mail ballots; and 66 provisional ballot votes were counted.
Of the absentee by-mail ballots, Mace said 56 were approved on Tuesday one week after Election Day and four more were approved at Thursday evening’s final meeting for a total of 60 by-mail ballots accepted locally after Election Day. Mail-in ballots had to be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3 and had until Nov. 12 to arrive.
Donald Trump, the incumbent Republican president, won Burke overall with 31,019 votes (69.55 percent) to president-elect Joe Biden’s 13,118 (29.41 percent) votes. Trump won the county in early voting, 22,973 to 8,409, as well as on Election Day, 5,880 to 1,666, and on provisional ballots, 54 to 11. But Biden held the advantage on by-mail ballots, 3,032 to 2,112.
The Associated Press called North Carolina for Trump on Friday afternoon. The state board of elections’ final totals showed Trump defeated Biden in North Carolina by just more than 1 percent, earning 49.93 percent of the vote to the president-elect’s 48.59 percent.
Burke County’s Republican sweep from the night of the election was not changed following by-mail counting and Friday’s canvass. GOP candidates were the top choice for every race in the county, with Trump, N.C. governor candidate Dan Forest, N.C. attorney general candidate Jim O’Neill, N.C. auditor candidate Tony Street, and N.C. secretary of state candidate E.C. Sykes winning in the county but falling in their overall races.
Other Republicans, including U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx (District 5), N.C. Lt. Governor-elect Mark Robinson, N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture Steve Troxler, N.C. Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey, N.C. Commissioner of Labor-elect Josh Dobson, N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction-elect Catherine Truitt, and N.C. Treasurer Dale Folwell won both in Burke County and overall.
N.C. Sen. Warren Daniel (District 46), N.C. Rep. Hugh Blackwell (District 86), and N.C. Rep. David Rogers (District 112) were local General Assembly Republicans who won reelection by wide margins both in Burke County and overall. Burke County Commissioners Johnnie Carswell, Jeff Brittain and Scott Mulwee did likewise, as did unopposed Burke County Register of Deeds Stephanie Norman.
Burke County also went Republican across the board for the N.C. Supreme Court, N.C. Court of Appeals and N.C. District Court seats up for grabs.
Evan Crawley survived the post-Election Day counting process to hold on to the county’s tightest race, the nonpartisan Burke County Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor race. He defeated Shannon Stanbury by just 464 votes.
For complete election results from the N.C. State Board of Elections, visit er.ncsbe.gov.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
