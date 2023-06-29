Burke County’s “Pet of the Month” program has been recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.

Since the creation of the county Animal Services Department in 2019, the Animal Services Center is always bursting at the seams with dogs and cats. Increasing the live outcome rate for shelter pets takes constant creativity, tenacity and, most importantly, teamwork.

Working together, the clerk to the board, the commissioner chairman and Animal Services director devised a plan to keep the animal shelter, its activities as well as its inhabitants in the hearts and minds of elected officials as well as the entire community. The “Pet of the Month” program is the product of their teamwork.

Animal Services Director Kaitlin Settlemyre brings a shelter dog and presentation slide for the cat of the month to the Burke County Board of Commissioners’ business meeting each month. She formally presents them to the board and public by highlighting the pets’ individual personalities to increase their chances of being adopted or fostered. The “Pet of the Month” presentation is a multifaceted program geared toward raising public awareness about the many shelter animals in need of their forever homes.

It allows pets to spend time outside their kennels, it educates staff on the animal’s behavior in different settings to better facilitate adoption, encourages citizens to spay or neuter their pets, and to inform the public of the shelter’s current activities or promotions. This no-cost public awareness program is easily replicated in any county or municipality across the state.

“‘Pet of the Month’ is my favorite part of the entire meeting. The dog puts a smile on our faces, and this program is a perfect example of how elected officials can use a public meeting to make a difference in a pet’s life, reduce the stress and strain on our staff as well as the animal shelter, and reduce the surplus pet population by encouraging citizens to spay or neuter their pets,” said Chairman Scott Mulwee. “I am extremely proud that our Burke County team has earned a National Achievement Award for this innovative and heartwarming program.”

“This program would not have been possible without the support of the Burke County Board of Commissioners and the Burke County Manager. I applaud their willingness to include this program in their monthly agenda, which clearly demonstrates their commitment to finding homes for adoptable pets and supporting the Animal Services Department in fun and unique ways,” said Kay Honeycutt Draughn, clerk to the Board of Commissioners. “They are innovative, dedicated leaders and as far as I know, we’re the only local government in North Carolina or the United States that uses county commissioners’ meetings to advance positive outcomes of shelter pets. To me, that’s ‘All About Advancing’ at its finest and I am elated that the National Association of Counties sees the worthiness of this public awareness program.”

Animal Services Director Kaitlin Settlemyre said, “Animals are such a big part of every community and often get overlooked. This program has been so beneficial in every aspect. Our animals enjoy some time out of the kennel setting to explore and meet new people. Our staff gets a break from the busy hustle and bustle of shelter life to learn what is going on in our community by attending the commissioners’ meetings. The community gets to see what programs and resources we can offer them, and the ‘Pet of the Month’ program has led to several successful adoptions for pets looking for their second chance in life. We are so appreciative of the support we have from our Board of Commissioners and for the recognition of this program.”

Each year, NACo’s Achievement Awards are given in 18 categories that reflect the vast, comprehensive services counties provide. The categories include children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, county administration, information technology, health, civic engagement and more. Launched in 1970, the program is designed to recognize innovation in county government. Each nominated program is judged on its own merits and not against other applications.

“The Achievement Awards demonstrate excellence in county government and the commitment to serve our residents every day,” said NACo President Denise Winfrey. “This year’s winners represent some of the most innovative and collaborative efforts we have seen in over 50 years of presenting these awards.”

To see Burke County’s pet of the month in person, come down to the Burke County Services Building, located at 110 N. Green Street, Entrance E, in Morganton, or watch it live via YouTube on BurkeCountyNC every third Tuesday at 6 p.m.

For more information about NACo’s Achievement Awards, visit www.naco.org.

The National Association of Counties (NACo) represents nearly 40,000 county elected officials and 3.6 million county employees. Founded in 1935, NACo unites county officials to advocate for county government priorities in federal policymaking; promote exemplary county policies and practices; nurture leadership skills and expand knowledge networks; optimize county and taxpayer resources and cost savings; and enrich the public’s understanding of county government.