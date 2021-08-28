Burke County EMS director: 'Help us, we're not okay'

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Burke County and across the nation mainly due to those who refuse to get vaccinated against the virus and it’s putting a strain on the medical field and putting the lives of other medically fragile patients at risk.
Burke County Emergency Medical Services is at a tipping point, Director Jason Black told The News Herald on Friday. And they’re asking for help from the public.
“Help us, we're not okay,” Black said, appealing to the public. “We're not okay. So please get the vaccine, we're not okay.”
The overwhelming majority of COVID patients in Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge are unvaccinated.
Black said he understands that people are hesitant to get a COVID vaccine and it is controversial and doesn’t know why it got politicized so much but the numbers of unvaccinated ending up in the hospital speak for themselves.
Friday saw six more deaths from the virus reported and active cases reach 1,068 people. It also saw 14 patients in the intensive care unit, all unvaccinated, 33 COVID patients in the hospital and eight unvaccinated people on ventilators at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge.
“That is scary,” Black said. “They normally do not get off the ventilator, once they get to that point.”
And cases of the virus have continued to skyrocket in Burke County. More than 100 cases a day were reported this week, except on Friday.
Black said EMS has seen a massive increase in call volume. And the agency also has had difficulty finding somewhere to take patients that need higher levels of care.
Black is referring to the newly diagnosed cancer or brain tumor patients or somebody that needs to go to Carolinas Medical Center Charlotte, Mission (Hospital in Asheville), Wake Forest (Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem), Duke (University Hospital in Durham), or UNC (Medical Center in Chapel Hill).
“They have zero bed availability for them, none,” Black said.
He said Burke County EMS only ran one or two out-of-county transfers to other hospitals this week. Before COVID or during the down slope of the virus this year, EMS would average four a day out-of-county transfers, he said.
“So there's just nowhere to take people for higher levels of care,” Black said.
Most of their beds are full of COVID patients in the ICU on vents. And there's other sick people also just waiting in line at these outlying hospitals or they're waiting in the emergency room because there's no bed available in the hospital here, he said.
Black speaks from experience. About three weeks ago his mother fell and had to be transported to the hospital. She was in an ER bed for four days before being taken to a nursing facility for rehabilitation. She never saw the inside of a regular hospital room, he said.
Black said ER nurses and staff are having to take care of people that normally would be at UNC, Duke or another one of the big hospitals.
And the call volumes are wearing out the EMS crews.
Black said from the time somebody comes in at 7:30 a.m. they don't see the base again until 9 or 10 p.m.
“I think one morning at 7:30 we had six COVID-positive calls back to back come in,” Black said. “And it's just put a strain on our system along with the hospital. The hospital is absolutely swamped also.”
For example, Black said there are two EMS crews stationed behind CHSBR that has been averaging 14 calls a day. By the time a crew responds to the call, restocks their ambulance and does the paperwork for that call, it takes about two hours per call.
It’s not just one station, though, it is system-wide, he said.
Before COVID, if Burke County EMS crews ran 40 calls a shift, that was considered a busy shift. Now, it’s common for them to run 60 to 70 calls a shift, Black said.
He said there is no time for the crews to sit down or even eat most of the time.
And they’re doing all of that in 90-degree weather wearing gowns, masks and suits to protect themselves from COVID, he said.
Black said they added an extra crew last weekend and this weekend to alleviate some of the strain and allow the crews to regenerate and keep themselves healthy.
It may come down to crews refusing to respond to calls from people who think they may have COVID and redirect them from the ER to more appropriate resources. It’s called a paramedic initiated refusal, Black said. It would be for patients who are stable but may be running a low fever or showing other symptoms and are within a certain age range but are not in need of an ER, he said.
While it’s not something they have started, it’s something that Black never thought he would ever see considered in his more than 20 years in emergency services. He said several places are already doing that but it’s something that requires several layers of approval before it can happen.
“The call volume has pushed us to a point where we're having to look at things that we never thought we would have to even look at,” said Burke County Manager Bryan Steen.
Steen said the system is stressed to the max and it's interfering with the care that's available to people who have illnesses or injuries that were not preventable through a vaccination.
“Our people are tired, and it's not looking like it's slowing down and I'm concerned,” Steen said. “Don't think that our people can’t get tired or we can't get tied up and be overwhelmed by calls. That is very possible, and it is getting worse, it seems, day by day, week by week.
“And I just want people to know that if they call, and we're tied up, or we're down an ambulance, know we got people out sick that we're doing the best we can.”
Steen said they would really appreciate it if people would take another look at and consider taking the COVID vaccine series.
Black said if their call volume keeps increasing and our bed availability and other things don’t improve, they may be to the point of holding 911 calls and triaging them and telling somebody with a sprained ankle or a fall or a knee injury that they will be there in a couple of hours.
That’s happening across the country, he said.
He said if CHSBR didn’t have its COVID virtual hospital, EMS would already be at that point.
“It's time to be blunt. Let's don't be living in a fantasy world,” Steen said. “This is real. And we're just about over the tipping point to provide the level of services and the timeliness that we've been accustomed to, and we need help. We need people to really think about their circumstances and getting the shot.”