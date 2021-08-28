Burke County EMS director: 'Help us, we're not okay'

Black said they added an extra crew last weekend and this weekend to alleviate some of the strain and allow the crews to regenerate and keep themselves healthy.

It may come down to crews refusing to respond to calls from people who think they may have COVID and redirect them from the ER to more appropriate resources. It’s called a paramedic initiated refusal, Black said. It would be for patients who are stable but may be running a low fever or showing other symptoms and are within a certain age range but are not in need of an ER, he said.

While it’s not something they have started, it’s something that Black never thought he would ever see considered in his more than 20 years in emergency services. He said several places are already doing that but it’s something that requires several layers of approval before it can happen.

“The call volume has pushed us to a point where we're having to look at things that we never thought we would have to even look at,” said Burke County Manager Bryan Steen.

Steen said the system is stressed to the max and it's interfering with the care that's available to people who have illnesses or injuries that were not preventable through a vaccination.