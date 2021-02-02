Burke County eyeing a frigid weekend

Icy temperatures are forecast to invade Burke County this weekend, dropping down into the teens by Sunday night.
After possible rain showers on Thursday night and Friday, the frigid air will arrive in two waves.
“A cold front will move through on Friday,” said Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster with locally based Foothills Action Network, said on Tuesday afternoon. “Showers will accompany the front. Then, a secondary front will move in Sunday, bringing a reinforcement of cold.
“Right now, we do not see any winter weather this weekend, but models are showing some close calls, especially early Sunday. That’s something we will have to monitor the next few days.
“Temperatures Monday morning will be in the teens and 20s with daytime highs in the 30s. Models are still determining the extent of the cold. (Monday’s) model runs were for even colder weather, but it backed off some (Tuesday).”
The National Weather Service forecasts a 60% chance of likely rain on Thursday night, mainly after 4 a.m. Skies will be cloudy and the overnight low temperature will be around 35 degrees. Friday’s outlook also includes likely rain, with a 60% chance mainly before 7 a.m. The high will be near 52.
On Friday night, conditions will be mostly cloudy and the NWS forecasts an overnight low around 27. Saturday’s skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 47.
On Saturday night, the NWS projects a 30% chance of rain showers before 11 p.m., a chance of rain and snow showers between 11 p.m. and midnight, and a 40% chance of snow showers after midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 28.
Sunday’s forecast calls for a 40% chance of snow showers before 9 a.m., followed by a chance of rain showers between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Conditions will be mostly sunny with a high near 44. That night, the weather service projects mostly clear skies, but an overnight low temperature around just 18 degrees.
Monday’s weather outlook is for sunny skies with a high near 41, then on Monday night mostly clear conditions with a low around 21. Tuesday carries a 30% chance of rain with partly sunny skies and a high near 44.
For a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov. To get more information from Foothills Action Network, go to foothillsweather.net.
