Life is not always a straight road. It has lots of curves and dips and inclines.

And for many, so do careers.

And that has been true for Margaret Pierce, finance director and deputy county manager for Burke County.

Pierce, 58, grew up in Baton and graduated from South Caldwell High School after her younger years were spent as a military family moving around the country. After her father retired, the family settled back in Caldwell County where he grew up.

She was admittedly a book nerd in high school and got a nearly full scholarship to Wingate College (now Wingate University) and thought she would major in business or international business.

“You know everything at 18 and I was on a nearly full ride there and somehow I decided that it was a better idea to quit and come home and work at Hardee’s third shift,” Pierce said.

“And I was really holding down several jobs at a time to try to find my way after that. And so then I had an opportunity to go to work at First Union Bank in Lenoir and it worked out great, I think.”

Pierce worked for First Union for 11 years as a teller, customer service and branch manager and guest speaker on quality service and best practices.

“And while I was there, I met my husband. He was managing the Wendy’s in Lenoir and would come in and make his deposits.”

They got married and her husband, Will, wanted to move back to Watauga County where he grew up. They started a family and had three daughters, Christine, Evalyn and Danielle.

By 1996, her husband was working nights and weekends managing a Wendy’s while she was working for the bank.

“We just realized that this is not what life is supposed to be,” Pierce said. “This is not what we wanted our family to look like is, both of us stressed out by work and whose day is it to get the kids and all that so I left the workforce and became a full-time mom. And I loved that.

“I knew it wasn’t forever for me, but it was important to our family for me to take that step back and be with them and settle our lives. So for three years until our last was in kindergarten, that’s what I did.”

When their youngest daughter started kindergarten, Pierce started substitute teaching and then when to work part time for the school system in a secretarial position.

She did a lot of volunteer work as well and then took a full-time job with First Presbyterian Church in Boone. He husband decided he wanted regular working hours so he took a position with Wendy’s in their office but that move meant a significant pay change.

“One of us had to do something different or we were not going to have the life for our kids that we really wanted,” Pierce said. “And I wanted to go back to school. I was at a glass ceiling. I was never going to be anything because all I had was a high school diploma. So I went back to school at 36.”

It took her three and a half years and she graduated from Appalachian State University with a degree in accounting a month before she turned 40.

During all of that, she also made time for her children’s sports games, being a Girl Scout leader and children’s church leader. And she worked full time as church administrator for First Baptist Church and part time on weekends as bookkeeper for First Presbyterian Church.

Before she graduated with her degree, the town of Blowing Rock and its manager at the time, Scott Hildebrand, hired her when she was in her last semester.

“I’ll never forget and can’t ever express my appreciation to Scott Hildebrand for giving me a chance,” Pierce said. “He gave me my chance, even though I hadn’t graduated college, didn’t have a piece of paper that said I could do the job, he, I guess, saw that I could. I started there before I finished college.”

That was an important step to get her foot in the door, she said.

In 2007, she applied for and got the deputy finance director position for Watauga County. She took over as Watauga’s finance director in 2010.

“I have a passion for government and I have a passion for trying to help people,” Pierce said. “I’ve always believed in that.”

Taking care of other people is also something she tried to instill in her daughters.

During her career moves and going back to school, she says she was blessed with a husband who understood that marriage is a partnership and supported her.

After their daughters were grown and out of the house, Pierce said it was a chance for her and her husband to figure out what they wanted to do with their next phase of life.

That’s when she decided she wanted to grow and she decided to apply for the finance director/deputy county manager position in Burke County. She went to work for Burke in June 2018.

Not long after taking the finance director position in Burke County, Pierce lost her husband in December 2019.

“I believe in God and I believe he has a purpose in our lives. He put me here in Burke, because that was the only hospice center that had a place for my husband,” Pierce said. “If I hadn’t been here and didn’t have the friends that I had already made here in the year, and the apartment for my children to stay at every night while I stayed there, I don’t know what we would have done. Burke was good for me.”

Pierce has put down her roots in Burke and says she’s made some amazing friends and her job has been a great experience to learn and grow.

Looking back on the road in her life and career, what advice does Pierce have for young women starting out in a career?

“Be patient. If you’re not happy at what you’re doing, keep looking. Find a balance, find a way to enjoy what you do. It’s never too late. Find the right place to be. Take a chance sometimes,” Pierce said. “Have patience and explore life.”