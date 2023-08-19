The Burke County Genealogical Society is pleased to announce a public meeting featuring an evening of captivating history and intriguing stories revealing the fascinating story of Magnolia, a historic home constructed in 1818 in Morganton.

The event, titled "History & Happenings at Magnolia," will take place on Monday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m., at the Morganton Public Library, Kistler Wing, 204 S. King St.

The distinguished guest speaker, Marsha Riddle, holds an intimate connection to the historic home as she has resided within its walls for the past 50 years. Riddle will offer a captivating presentation that not only delves into the rich history of Magnolia but also promises an added layer of intrigue. She also will entertain the audience with tales of strange happenings that have occurred within Magnolia's walls over the years.

This program provides an invaluable opportunity for local history enthusiasts, genealogists, and the general public to gain new insights into Morganton's heritage and its connection to Magnolia.

The Burke County Genealogical Society invites everyone interested in history, architecture, and the allure of the past to attend this free and public event.

About the Burke County Genealogical Society: The Burke County Genealogical Society is a community of family history enthusiasts dedicated to preserving and sharing the rich heritage of Burke County. Through various events, lectures, and workshops, the society brings together individuals with a shared love for local history, genealogy, and the exploration of our region's past.

For more information, contact Laurie Johnston at 828-764-9266 or ljohnston@bcpls.org.