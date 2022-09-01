Burke County goes back to school

Burke County Public Schools held its first day of school Monday, welcoming nearly 12,000 students back into classrooms.

BCPS Public Relations Officer Cheryl Shuffler told The News Herald the school system will not have official numbers for at least another week, but it appears to be up compared to last year.

“It’s looking like it’s close to 12,000,” she said.

Last year, the district had 11,273 students enrolled, according to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.

This week, students, largely without masks and many of the other COVID-19-related accessories that dominated the past two years, boarded buses, entered classrooms and greeted friends they had not seen in 10 weeks.

“Last year, masks, as you might recall, masks were mandatory,” said Superintendent Mike Swan. “Just seeing the smiling faces is such an important thing for me to see. … So we’re happy that we are mask-free right now.”

Shuffler said masks are still optional throughout the district for students, teachers and staff.

“Some choose to wear them, which is perfectly fine,” she said.

Swan said new regulations and guidance have allowed the district to return nearly to pre-COVID-19 operations.

“If you have a fever, of course, you have to stay out 24 hours,” he said. “We’re not contact tracing; we’re not monitoring. It's pretty much self-reporting.”

Shuffler added that those who test positive for COVID-19 must stay out for five days and wear a mask on days six through 10. Swan said the district has COVID-19 tests available for parents and families if they want them.

Enrollment at the district’s Virtual Academy, which was started as part of a response to COVID-19, has continued to dwindle this year. Currently, the academy enrolls around 100 students and has five teachers, Swan said. Despite the large number of students returning to in-person learning, Swan does not expect the Virtual Academy to go anywhere.

He said that while face-to-face instruction is best for many students, the virtual format works better for some others, particularly families with unorthodox schedules and some high school students who can work a job during the day and do their classwork in the evenings. Swan said The Virtual Academy is still registered with the state as an individual school and BCPS will continue to keep it running as long as there is a need for it.

Shuffler said teaching positions at BCPS are nearly full as well, with only three positions left unfilled as of Aug. 25. This bucks statewide trends, which have seen high levels of teacher vacancies, according to a search by The News Herald of numerous school systems.

BCPS Director of Human Resources Keith Recker told The News Herald on Aug. 19 that he attributes the district’s success to several factors including the $1,500 sign-on bonus and the natural beauty and amenities Burke County has to offer.

While most teaching positions have been filled, the district is still working to hire other support staff including eight open bus driver positions

As of Aug. 28, the county had a total of 106 bus drivers with eight vacancies still unfilled. Recker said this is fewer vacancies than at the same time last year.

Shuffler told The News Herald affected schools are making do by pulling other staff to help on bus routes, but this is not ideal as a long-term solution.

New Dimensions School

New Dimensions School, a public charters school in Morganton, held its first day of school Thursday. Five hundred thirty-eight students crowded onto the campus for the opening day this year, a new record enrollment for the school.

School Director David Burleson said the school now employs 38 teachers and almost as many staff for a total of 75 employees. The school added new fourth- and fifth-grade classes for the 2022-23 school year and two additional exceptional children's teachers to its faculty. On Aug. 15, Burleson said all positions in the school were filled.