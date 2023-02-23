Employees of Burke County government will see more in their paychecks in March.

Burke County is giving its employees a 2% pay increase to try to retain them and compete in the job market.

The money for the increase, which is estimated at between $400,000 and $450,000, will come out of the existing 2022-23 county budget, said County Manager Brian Epley. And the 2% increase will have to be absorbed into the 2023-24 budget, which has to be approved before July 1. When the current budget was approved, it included a 4% cost of living increase for employees.

County commissioners are expected to hold a budget retreat in early March to lay out their plans for the 2023-24 fiscal budget.

The pay hike will not increase the total budget, Epley said. He said 25% of the total investment goes to social services, which is a quasi-state department that means there are significant reimbursements for those salaries.

Before the decision was made, Epley spent time evaluating the flexibility within the current budget and was able to allocate funds from a variety of sources, such as lapsed salaries, based on priorities, he said.

Epley, who started the job on Feb. 1, met with county executive staff and asked for budget documents and turnover reports even before officially coming aboard.

“And one thing that was highlighted both by staff and by the board (of commissioners), and really supported by the data, was our lagging investment into our people that was really creating a vacuum of our talent,” Epley said. “We were essentially a training ground for other organizations, because our pay hadn’t kept up with the market and inflation.”

Burke County government currently has around 670 employees but that’s down about 20 to 30 positions, Epley said.

“I can tell you that the board commissioners and executive staff universally and as a group agree that our employees are the tip of our spear and that we’ve got to have some competitive pay. And we’ve got to recognize that, whether it’s the person operating the convenience center collecting trash, the person pushing the broom, collecting taxes, or whatever their job may be, law enforcement, paramedic, they’re all incredibly important,” Epley said. “And the service that is delivered to the community, first and foremost, starts with those folks, and we want to be able to attract and retain the top, the best, the brightest, highest talent and we’re competing in a competitive workforce with a contracting labor force. There’s fewer and fewer people with the needed skill set to do these jobs.”

He said five years ago, community colleges were graduating 20 to 25 medics per year but now that number is around five or six per year.

In the state of North Carolina, there are roughly 312 fully certified building inspectors for the entire state, which is 100 counties and 1,200 towns and cities, Epley said. And they are all competing for that same talent, which includes environmental health inspectors, public health nurses, social workers and child investigators, he said. Many of the county’s employees require special licensing, special certification, advanced degrees or a skilled trade and they are in high demand, he said.

It’s not just a competition for talent among local governments but with business sectors in which they have never had to compete before, Epley said.

“For the first time in the history of local government, it’s fair to say that we have jobs in our organization that are competing with fast food, with retail, with hospitality, with areas that we’ve never competed before, because we’ve seen wage escalation that’s just been substantial,” Epley said. “And as an organization, we have some catching up to do. And the market has moved quicker than what we’ve been able to match to this point, but I think we’ve got to have a plan to get there.”

That plan likely will involve a professional pay study that will be a comprehensive analysis that will consider policy, evaluate job descriptions to make sure they’re accurate and complete and then measure all employee wages against the market, he said. He said a pay study will take around 10 months to a year to complete.

And while pay is an important factor in attracting and retaining employees, it takes more than that to be a good employer, Epley said. It also revolves around culture and a good working environment and a common purpose, he said.

“When you have wage escalation like we are and you’re only adjusting employees pay in certain segments once every three years, you’re too far behind and you’re not competing,” Epley said. “And so I think we’re just going to take a different approach as we move forward that is a little bit more selective and comprehensive for the entire organization and have both a policy side and a wage side.”