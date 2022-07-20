Burke County government uses videos to reach constituents

Burke County leaders are turning to YouTube to try to engage with the public on various topics that impact their lives.

The county released two videos on Monday in what is planned to be a continuing series of videos for the public.

Scott Mulwee, chairman of the Burke County Board of Commissioners, said he wanted to make the videos in the same vein as U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt’s Great Depression and World War II fireside chats.

The first two videos feature Mulwee and county Finance Director Margaret Pierce talking informally about the county budget, with the first one being about the budget process and the second one about the things that drive the county budget.

The videos are less than 10 minutes in length and that’s by design, Mulwee said.

He said they will try to keep the videos timely, short and to the point and just concentrate on what the county and its staff are doing.

“I think the more information we can provide to the public the better,” Mulwee said. “I hope folks do watch it and can learn the basics of the government, how we work and what we do. And, like I said, concentrate on timely topics.”

Mulwee said transparency is key to good governance and by adding easily accessible content to the public, he believes they do that.

He said they have a lot to cover and he would like to have a video out at least every other month.

One of the big topics that will be covered is next year’s property revaluation, Mulwee said. The county tax office is currently going through the process of assessing properties throughout Burke County for the revaluation.

Other topics could include county projects such as a new convenience site, parks and recreation, trails or general services, he said.

Mulwee said the idea for the videos came about after he and Commissioner Vice-Chairman Johnnie Carswell started talking about it. He said there are other counties in the state that use their social media platforms in similar ways.

He said they want to get timely information out to the public and let them know what the county and its commissioners do and why they do it.

Mulwee said they are interested in hearing from the public with comments or suggestions about what they would like to see covered or explained in a video. To comment, email firesidechats@burkenc.org.

The videos can be found on YouTube at www.youtube.com/c/BurkeCountyNC.