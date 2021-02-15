Burke County has given 10,000 doses of vaccine

Milestones associated with COVID-19 aren’t usually happy ones, but last week, the county had a reason to celebrate.
The Burke County Public Vaccination team hit the 10,000 mark Thursday — that’s 10,000 doses given to people in Phase 1 and 2.
The dose was administered around the time that Mary Ellen Witherspoon of Morganton came in with her husband, Odell, for her second shot.
“I’m so excited to get this shot,” she said. “My daughter had COVID back in March and she almost didn’t make it, so this is very important to me. People need to get the shot and get this over with. I advise everyone to get the shot.”
As of Friday, this team has given 6,982 first-dose vaccines and 3,822 second-dose vaccines. According to the CDC, those who received the first dose, 3,160 individuals from these clinics, are somewhat protected against COVID-19, but those who have received both doses, 3,822 individuals from these clinics, are protected against COVID-19 at a rate of around 95 percent.
The massive public vaccination clinic efforts include Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, Burke County Health Department, Burke County Emergency Management and Burke County Public Schools.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services was reporting Monday morning that 11,342 first doses and 5,364 second doses had been administered to Burke County residents. That number is higher because it includes doses that were not handled by the Burke County Public Vaccination team.
Weekly allocation
The Community Vaccine Call Center takes appointments based on the number of doses the county receives from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services each week. Burke County received notification from the state Friday that it will be receiving 500 doses to be used at the public vaccination clinic this week. The next public vaccination clinic will be Thursday. By 2:25 p.m., appointments for this week’s clinic had filled up, according to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page.
Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require a second dose. You will be given an appointment for the second dose at the time you get your first dose.
“Please remember to get your second dose,” said Amanda Taylor, PharmD, director of pharmacy at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge. “Depending on which vaccine you got, you need to get the second dose either 3 or 4 weeks after the first dose. You body needs both doses to be at its best to fight COVID-19.”
The first dose gets your immune system ready. It helps your body recognize COVID-19 and fight it if you’re exposed. The second dose gives you the vaccine’s full protection. It makes your immune system stronger and better at fighting COVID-19.
Effects pass
Some people are experiencing side effects with the vaccine – either the first or second dose, most likely the second dose. Like with many vaccines, these side effects may include pain at the injection site, muscle aches, fatigue and in some cases, fever. These side effects typically go away in 48 to 72 hours.
Contact your doctor or health care provider:
- If the redness or tenderness where you got the shot increases after 24 hours.
- If your side effects are worrying you or do not seem to be going away after a few days.
The vaccination team would like to remind everyone that even if you have gotten your two doses, the CDC recommends you continue to wear masks and avoid close contact with others.
To protect yourself and others, follow these recommendations:
- Wear a mask over your nose and mouth.
- Stay at least 6 feet away from others.
- Avoid crowds.
- Avoid poorly ventilated spaces.
- Wash your hands often.
Anna Wilson is a content developer for CHSBR.