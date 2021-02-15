Burke County has given 10,000 doses of vaccine

Weekly allocation

The Community Vaccine Call Center takes appointments based on the number of doses the county receives from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services each week. Burke County received notification from the state Friday that it will be receiving 500 doses to be used at the public vaccination clinic this week. The next public vaccination clinic will be Thursday. By 2:25 p.m., appointments for this week’s clinic had filled up, according to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page.

Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require a second dose. You will be given an appointment for the second dose at the time you get your first dose.

“Please remember to get your second dose,” said Amanda Taylor, PharmD, director of pharmacy at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge. “Depending on which vaccine you got, you need to get the second dose either 3 or 4 weeks after the first dose. You body needs both doses to be at its best to fight COVID-19.”

The first dose gets your immune system ready. It helps your body recognize COVID-19 and fight it if you’re exposed. The second dose gives you the vaccine’s full protection. It makes your immune system stronger and better at fighting COVID-19.

