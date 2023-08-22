The Burke County Health Department announced on Friday new leadership positions.

Ashley Jarrett, BSN, was promoted to the role of assistant health director. Jarrett will be responsible for the health department’s operations and quality improvement. She previously served as the department’s lead communicable disease nurse.

Katie Varnadoe, MBA, EdD, was hired in the role of director of Behavioral Health, where she will be responsible for the health department’s programming in substance use disorder and mental health. Varnadoe was recently the regional director of community operations for Partners Health Management.

Miranda Smith, MPH, began recently as the public information officer and will be responsible for all health education, communication and community health assessment activities at the health department. Smith most recently served in a similar capacity at Foothills Health District.

The mission of Burke County Health Department is to promote and protect the health and environment of the citizens of Burke. A strategy the health department uses to achieve this mission is through the recruitment and retention of Burke County employees. Skilled leadership in the roles of assistant health director, director of behavioral health and public information officer will enable the health department to further advance toward improving health outcomes and quality of life for Burke County residents.