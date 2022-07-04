Burke County Health Department announces new medical staff

Burke County Health Department recently announced the addition of Dr. Shawn Hamm and Certified Nurse Midwife Sally Soucy and Director of Nursing Melissa Carswell to its team.

Shawn M. Hamm, doctor of osteopathic with a master’s degree in public health, is a board-certified family medicine physician at UNC Health Blue Ridge Valdese. Dr. Hamm earned his Bachelor of Science degree in biological sciences, Master of Public Health degree, and graduate certificate in emergency management from Florida State University. He earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Since moving to Burke County, Hamm became a member of the Valdese Rotary Club and enjoys being on the sidelines as the team physician for Patton High School varsity football.

“We are looking forward to Dr. Hamm joining our BCHD team. His experience in improving access to care, bridging gaps in social determinants of health, and supporting the development of robust public health programs made him the right candidate for this position,” said Danny Scalise, health department director.

"We are thrilled that Dr. Hamm will be assuming this new leadership role in our community while continuing to work for Valdese Medical Associates,” said Drew Thomas, FACHE, vice president of the Medical Group and chief ambulatory officer. "His passion for public health and advocacy makes him a great addition to the team.”

Sally Soucy, certified nurse midwife, received a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology, Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a master’s degree in midwifery from the University of Florida.

“Sally will bring a unique set of talent and skills to the BCHD team. Her creativity and passion for what she does is evident in her work (and) she will provide excellent care to our maternity patients,” Scalise said. “We are looking forward to her joining the team and getting acquainted with everyone in July. Including both new individuals to the BCHD team will only help increase the strong working relationship between UNC-Health Blue Ridge and BCHD.”

Noting that a good working relationship between the health department and the hospital is critical, Thomas said, “Dr. Hamm and Sally Soucy, a Certified Nurse Midwife, will provide additional resources for the department. Their leadership and vision will be a true asset to the people of Burke County.”

Melissa Carswell as the health department’s new director of nursing will oversee the planning, organization and implementation of all clinical nursing programs and WIC programs. She also will assure and coordinate all quality improvement, quality assurance and accreditation duties assigned by the health director.

Carswell has been serving Burke County Health Department as an immunization nurse since October 2021. She is a native of Burke County and has been a registered nurse for 12 years.

“The BCHD team is excited to transition Melissa into the role of Director of Nursing. She is a qualified and intelligent nurse who I know without doubt will strive to deliver and provide an excellent level of care to our patients. She is a team player and is motivated to help improve health outcomes for the community she serves,” Scalise said.

