Burke County Health Department now giving Moderna, J&J boosters

The Burke County Health Department has reported a total of 267 deaths due to COVID-19.

The state is reporting that 71% of the adult population has had at least one dose of a vaccine and 66% of the adult population in the state is fully vaccinated.

In Burke County, 43% of the total population is fully vaccinated. In the population of those 12 years old and older, that number has increased to 49% who are fully vaccinated.

The health department also reported Monday that it is now giving booster doses of Moderna and J&J along with Pfizer. Moderna recipients will be able to get a half-dose booster no sooner than six months after their second dose, while those who received the J&J vaccine can get a booster no sooner than two months after their initial dose, the department said.

To receive a booster dose, people will need to bring their vaccination card with them. Those who have lost or misplaced their card, the health department must be able to verify the person’s vaccination status within the state's system.

Those who are eligible for the Moderna booster include: