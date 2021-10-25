Burke County Health Department now giving Moderna, J&J boosters

The Burke County Health Department is now giving Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster vaccines.
And while new cases were reported on Monday, active cases of the virus continue to decrease.
The health department reported 33 new cases since Friday for a total of 15,986 cases since March 24, 2020.
The department said cases are evenly spread across the board with no significant spikes in a particular age group. The county’s positivity rate on Monday was 4.02%, with 289 active cases, it said.
“Our county's daily positivity rate is steadily declining,” the health department briefing said on Monday. “According to the CDC, there is still a potentially high rate of transmission in the county. The percent of individuals 12 and older who are fully vaccinated in the county currently remains at 49%.”
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 19 COVID-19 patients in the hospital Monday, with five of them in the intensive care unit, with three COVID patients, all unvaccinated, on ventilators. The health care system’s COVID-19 virtual hospital had 60 patients on Monday.
Statewide, 1,183 new cases were reported Monday, with a daily percent positive rate of 5.6%, and 1,527 people hospitalized, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The Burke County Health Department has reported a total of 267 deaths due to COVID-19.
The state is reporting that 71% of the adult population has had at least one dose of a vaccine and 66% of the adult population in the state is fully vaccinated.
In Burke County, 43% of the total population is fully vaccinated. In the population of those 12 years old and older, that number has increased to 49% who are fully vaccinated.
The health department also reported Monday that it is now giving booster doses of Moderna and J&J along with Pfizer. Moderna recipients will be able to get a half-dose booster no sooner than six months after their second dose, while those who received the J&J vaccine can get a booster no sooner than two months after their initial dose, the department said.
To receive a booster dose, people will need to bring their vaccination card with them. Those who have lost or misplaced their card, the health department must be able to verify the person’s vaccination status within the state's system.
Those who are eligible for the Moderna booster include:
- People 65 and older
- Age 18 + who live in long-term care facilities
- Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
- Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
The health department is administering COVID-19 vaccines, including booster doses, every Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Anyone interested in a booster shot who falls in one of the recommended categories can call the health department’s main line at 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment, or visit myspot.nc.gov to find other vaccine locations.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Public Information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.