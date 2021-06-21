Burke County hires new public health director

The Burke County Board of Health and health department announced Friday that a new health director has been hired.
Rebecca McLeod, current health director, will retire at the end of the month after more than 30 years at the department.
The Board of Health announced it has hired Danny Scalise II to take over after McLeod’s departure.
A release from the health department said Scalise comes to Burke County from Charleston, West Virginia, where he has been the executive director of the West Virginia State Medical Association for the past four years.
Scalise’s educational background includes a bachelor of science in business management/economics from West Virginia Institute of Technology, a master of business administration and master of public health (health policy) from West Virginia University. He also holds several certifications and is a life member of Mensa, according to the release.
The release said Scalise also has served as a health administrator for the Fayette County Health Department, which covered the 12th largest county in West Virginia.
As part of his work experience, he has expertise with developing and executing strategic goals, developing policies, drafting legislation, managing public health programs, creating new web and social media presence for greater public information, worked with non-profits, governmental agencies, small businesses with a focus on finance and communication, the release said.
These assets, along with vast leadership skills, will help the health department continue to move forward positively within the community and grow exponentially, the release said.
“The Board picked the candidate with the best assets for the health department and community,” said Susan Bingham, board of health chair. “Mr. Scalise is a well-rounded, educated, experienced administrator that will be a great addition to Burke County.”
Scalise is set to begin his new role as Burke County Health Director on July 12 at a salary of $115,000 a year, according to information from the county.
Burke County Manager Bryan Steen will serve as interim health director from July 1 through July 11, the release said.
“We welcome Mr. Danny Scalise and his family to Burke County and look forward to an exciting journey in the future,” the release said.