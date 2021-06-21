Burke County hires new public health director

The Burke County Board of Health and health department announced Friday that a new health director has been hired.

Rebecca McLeod, current health director, will retire at the end of the month after more than 30 years at the department.

The Board of Health announced it has hired Danny Scalise II to take over after McLeod’s departure.

A release from the health department said Scalise comes to Burke County from Charleston, West Virginia, where he has been the executive director of the West Virginia State Medical Association for the past four years.

Scalise’s educational background includes a bachelor of science in business management/economics from West Virginia Institute of Technology, a master of business administration and master of public health (health policy) from West Virginia University. He also holds several certifications and is a life member of Mensa, according to the release.

The release said Scalise also has served as a health administrator for the Fayette County Health Department, which covered the 12th largest county in West Virginia.