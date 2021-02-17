Burke County in for icy Thursday

Burke County residents should be ready for a frost-filled day because of a significant ice storm expected to start late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
Most of the county is expected to see at least .2 inches of ice during the event, with higher elevations seeing somewhere between .3 to .5 inches, said Clay Chaney, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg. Snow is not expected, but if any of it falls, it would be early in the event and it wouldn’t last long, he said.
“For the most part, this does look like a significant ice event for Burke County, hence why the entire county’s highlighted in a winter storm warning,” Chaney said.
Precipitation is expected to start just before midnight Wednesday, he said. Some refreezing is expected Thursday night, and precipitation likely will linger through Friday morning.
It’s going to take longer than normal for the ice to melt due to the amount of accumulation expected, Chaney said.
“I would almost say it would be numerous to almost widespread trees down and power lines down in this situation, so I would definitely plan ahead for that,” Chaney said. “Roads will be very, very hazardous.”
David Uchiyama, a spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, said crews were working Wednesday afternoon and evening to treat roads in preparation for the ice storm.
“We will begin 24-hour operations with the shift that comes in late [Wednesday] afternoon or [Wednesday] evening,” Uchiyama said. “In addition to snow equipment, teams will be double-checking that they have all the necessary safety items to utilize chainsaws if necessary to remove trees from the roads.”
Troopers still are asking people to stay home if possible.
Driving in ice is nothing like driving in snow, said Sgt. J.D. Allen with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
In the snow, vehicles with four-wheel drive can get some traction, but on ice, anything will slide.
That could be seen in a recent video from CNN where a Tennessee man’s truck slid sideways down his road when he tried to back out of his driveway.
Allen asked drivers to stay home Thursday morning unless it is an absolute emergency.
Anyone who does go out should be mindful of black ice, he said. Should a person crash, especially on a heavily trafficked road, they should stay in their car unless it’s on fire or there’s some kind of emergency.
Allen said people can be seriously injured or even killed when they slide and wreck on black ice, get out of their cars and get hit by other drivers.
He also warned drivers against going on roads like Old N.C. 105 and Table Rock Road. Allen said, in the last few snow and ice events, drivers have gone on those roads and gotten stuck.
First responders have to use four-wheelers to get to access those roads, and with finite resources available and multiple calls expected, Allen said anyone who wants to risk driving on those roads should make sure they’re prepared to hunker down in their cars for a couple of hours until rescue workers can get to them.
Being ready to hunker down for a few days in the case of a power outage is a good idea for anyone.
Duke Energy said Wednesday in a press release that it is expecting nearly 1 million power outages in the Carolinas because of the winter storm.
The energy company said some outages could last several days, but says the company has enough electricity supply to support power demand and that it has thousands of employees ready to go to get electricity turned on as soon as possible.
Mike Willis, Burke County emergency management director, said people should make sure they have enough food, water and medicine to get them through 72 hours of being without power, and make sure their smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are working.
He also said people should make sure they aren’t using unapproved heating devices, like charcoal grills, in their houses. Items like that can produce a lot of carbon monoxide and be deadly.
Willis said he has been in contact with area power companies, who are getting prepared to get power restored as quickly as it is safe to do so.
Brooks Kirby, director of the city of Morganton’s electric department, said city crews are following the procedures they use any time a major storm is expected to hit the area.
“We make sure all the trucks are topped off with diesel fuel or gasoline, we make sure all the trucks have been restocked with material and equipment, we make sure the linemen go home at regular time so they can get as much rest as possible in case they have to come in sometime after midnight and before regular hours at 7 o’clock,” Kirby said.
Workers have been divided into two shifts, he said.
“We’ll have the first crew, the majority of the crew, if there is a lot of outages coming in, they’ll come in and they’ll work 16 hours straight,” Kirby said. “Then the second crew will come in about eight hours later, and then they’ll work 16 hours, so we’ll constantly have somebody working, crew working.”
He said the city also can get help from other utility companies in cities in the eastern part of the state, like Fayetteville, that aren’t expected to get hit by the storm.
“They’ll have crews available to come in, and they’ll be here within 12 hours if we call them,” Kirby said.
