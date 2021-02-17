Burke County in for icy Thursday

Willis said he has been in contact with area power companies, who are getting prepared to get power restored as quickly as it is safe to do so.

Brooks Kirby, director of the city of Morganton’s electric department, said city crews are following the procedures they use any time a major storm is expected to hit the area.

“We make sure all the trucks are topped off with diesel fuel or gasoline, we make sure all the trucks have been restocked with material and equipment, we make sure the linemen go home at regular time so they can get as much rest as possible in case they have to come in sometime after midnight and before regular hours at 7 o’clock,” Kirby said.

Workers have been divided into two shifts, he said.

“We’ll have the first crew, the majority of the crew, if there is a lot of outages coming in, they’ll come in and they’ll work 16 hours straight,” Kirby said. “Then the second crew will come in about eight hours later, and then they’ll work 16 hours, so we’ll constantly have somebody working, crew working.”

He said the city also can get help from other utility companies in cities in the eastern part of the state, like Fayetteville, that aren’t expected to get hit by the storm.

“They’ll have crews available to come in, and they’ll be here within 12 hours if we call them,” Kirby said.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941.

