Burke County makes inspections more convenient

Burke County is making its process to apply for inspections more convenient.

Alan Glines, planning director for the county, told county commissioners during their pre-agenda meeting on Dec. 6 that customers can now apply for zoning and building inspections and code enforcement requests online.

Shane Prisby, community development operations manager, said customers needing a zoning or building permit inspection request will be able to scan a QR code or go to www.burkenc.org/inspection to fill out the required request form. He said the office is handing out business cards with the QR code and web link to existing permit holders on job sites.

Prisby said previously, customers had to call into the county or come down to the office to fill out the needed form.

In addition to making it more convenient for customers, it will take a load off of staff. Prisby said their office gets an average of 77 calls per day, with the majority of those calls requesting inspections.

He said it’s simple and quick and saves customers a phone call.

Community Development has a shared inbox that everyone in the department can access from both the office and the field.