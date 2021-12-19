Burke County makes inspections more convenient

Burke County is making its process to apply for inspections more convenient.
Alan Glines, planning director for the county, told county commissioners during their pre-agenda meeting on Dec. 6 that customers can now apply for zoning and building inspections and code enforcement requests online.
Shane Prisby, community development operations manager, said customers needing a zoning or building permit inspection request will be able to scan a QR code or go to www.burkenc.org/inspection to fill out the required request form. He said the office is handing out business cards with the QR code and web link to existing permit holders on job sites.
Prisby said previously, customers had to call into the county or come down to the office to fill out the needed form.
In addition to making it more convenient for customers, it will take a load off of staff. Prisby said their office gets an average of 77 calls per day, with the majority of those calls requesting inspections.
He said it’s simple and quick and saves customers a phone call.
Community Development has a shared inbox that everyone in the department can access from both the office and the field.
Community Development officials said it’s a huge step for them to be more responsive and provide a convenience for customers. Those customers will be able to fill out a request form from their offices or home, even after hours or on weekends, officials said.
Glines said he expects permits will be up 10% over last year.
Single-family home building permits from January to November totaled 209, according to information from the county. In 2020, the number of single-family home building permits from January to December was 210, according to the information. Burke County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeff Brittain said the desire for the process to be more convenient is something he’s heard from builders and folks in the area for quite some time. He said the new process will be good news for them and is sure they will appreciate the new service.
The department will make a presentation about the service to board during its Tuesday meeting.
Prisby said the department is working on being able to offer a way for builders and others to pay online for permits.
During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners also will consider a request from Lake James Real Estate and Slope Solutions LLC to rezone 7.51 acres of vacant property on South Mountain Institute Road from Residential Three to Conservation District. The property is located in close proximity to Lake James and the 1780 Subdivision, according to information from Burke County.
The county says those requesting the rezoning want to create a special events grounds on the property.