Burke County man wins worldwide cornhole tournament

Jones is grateful that he was able to represent Morganton at this level. He is also thankful for the sport of cornhole and all he has gained from it since he started playing nearly 13 years ago.

He sees cornhole as more than just a sport, but as a way to make lifelong friendships.

“Well cornhole for me, I’ve met so many people along the way,” Jones said. “Just different tournaments from different states, cornhole has been great to me. I mean just meeting people. It’s definitely something that’s been a part of my life for probably the last 13 years and competitively probably for the last, you know, five to eight years.”

Jones plans to return to the tournament next year. He will be playing in the pro division since he won the overall champion award in the amateur division.

For those interested in cornhole or wanting to start playing competitively, Jones recommends practicing and being consistent. He believes cornhole is something that you have to practice to get better at, but being consistent plays a large role in being successful at the game.

“The consistency is the big part of it, Jones said. “I would definitely get a good set of boards and a good set of bags and focus on just trying to put it on the board at first. Don’t worry about how many are going in the hole or how many points you can get, just focus on the board … you’ve got to have a flat bag too. The bag has got to be flat when it lands on the board, it has a better chance of going in the hole. That would be my recommendation ... start small and then and then go from there.”

