Burke County man wins worldwide cornhole tournament

What started as a backyard hobby turned into a sporting passion for one local man and led him to a world championship.
Brad Jones, a deputy at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, won the World Champion Award in the amateur division at the American League Cornhole World Championships Aug. 2-8 in Rock Hill, S.C.
Jones, an avid cornhole player for many years, competed in different tiers of the competition and along with his overall championship win, he placed in other events as well.
Jones was thankful that he was able to share his experience and compete with other locals and friends of his from Morganton. He said he was proud of the people that represented Morganton at the tournament.
“I feel very fortunate,” Jones said. “I actually won the World Championship Amateur Division and the blind draw competition … My dad and I, we actually entered the doubles competition and finished third in the world amateur in the doubles. I actually won the blind draw doubles in the amateur division and finished 17th overall.
“They had a blind drawl for amateurs and pros together and I finished 17th overall. So I had a real good weekend and Morganton actually had a great showing in the world cornhole championships that weekend, so we had a good time.”
The tournament followed all cornhole rules and guidelines written by the American Cornhole League. Cornhole is played with two rectangular boards set 27 feet apart and two sets of different colored cornhole bags, according to the American League Cornhole website.
Game playing rules according to the ACL website are:
One bag on the board equals one point
A bag that goes through the hole equals three points
Any bag hanging off the board and touching the ground does not count
Any bag hanging in the hole only counts as one point
A game is played to 21+
There is no win by two or bust rule for going over 21
Jones was excited to take what started out as a backyard hobby and be able to compete on the world stage.
“The blind draw is when all names are randomly sent into a computer,” Jones said. “You randomly draw someone and I actually drew a female. She was a really good partner. We threw really good together and we took it all. I mean we went all the way to the end and won it … What started out is something in the backyard playing for fun, turned into something competitive.
“My dad and I going to tournaments, winning locally and then go on to different states and winning. Now going to the biggest cornhole tournament in the world and I actually had a chance to bring something home. They only give out about 16 of those trophies for each division and I was lucky enough to get one so I was very fortunate.”
Jones is grateful that he was able to represent Morganton at this level. He is also thankful for the sport of cornhole and all he has gained from it since he started playing nearly 13 years ago.
He sees cornhole as more than just a sport, but as a way to make lifelong friendships.
“Well cornhole for me, I’ve met so many people along the way,” Jones said. “Just different tournaments from different states, cornhole has been great to me. I mean just meeting people. It’s definitely something that’s been a part of my life for probably the last 13 years and competitively probably for the last, you know, five to eight years.”
Jones plans to return to the tournament next year. He will be playing in the pro division since he won the overall champion award in the amateur division.
For those interested in cornhole or wanting to start playing competitively, Jones recommends practicing and being consistent. He believes cornhole is something that you have to practice to get better at, but being consistent plays a large role in being successful at the game.
“The consistency is the big part of it, Jones said. “I would definitely get a good set of boards and a good set of bags and focus on just trying to put it on the board at first. Don’t worry about how many are going in the hole or how many points you can get, just focus on the board … you’ve got to have a flat bag too. The bag has got to be flat when it lands on the board, it has a better chance of going in the hole. That would be my recommendation ... start small and then and then go from there.”
