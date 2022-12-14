Burke County manager receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine

Retiring Burke County Manager Bryan Steen was added to the list of recipients of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award during his retirement celebration Monday afternoon.

It is one of the state’s higher honors and was created in the 1960s to honor those who have given service to the state. Gov. Roy Cooper signed the order.

Steen, whose last day with the county is Dec. 22, was lauded for his 12 years as county manager and his total of 42 years of public service during the event. He served in the Air Force, was a State Highway Patrol trooper and has worked for multiple local governments throughout the state.

Current and former county commissioners and staff members, as well as other local government leaders, attended the celebration. But there were a couple of people who traveled to Morganton for the event that Steen noted for their longtime friendship.

He choked up when he thanked Pat Cope, who he met when he was a trooper in Davie County and bought a house. She worked for the law firm that did the closing on his house, and the two, as well as Cope’s husband, Larry, became friends. He also became emotional when he recognized retired Highway Patrol Sgt. Gary Mull, who Steen said stabilized his work schedule as a trooper so he could return to college.

Mull broke the tension and got a laugh from the crowd when he quickly replied, “I did some of your work for you.”

Steen said: “Without them, Bryan would not be here. I’m telling you. I would not have finished my college degree. That would not happen.”

He added, “What it shows you is how if you help a young person early in their life what a big change the result can be. And I thank you.”

Steen went on to thank Burke County commissioners and talked about how former board member Wayne Abele and late county attorney Redmond Dill convinced him to take the county manager job in 2010.

“I still have arthritis in my arm where they twisted it. But thank God they did,” Steen said.

He went on to tell the crowd how commissioners convinced him to stay for 12 years. He is the longest-serving county manager for at least 42 years, according to information from the county.

Steen also talked about the projects he’s been a part of as county manager, including the addition of 20 miles of hiking trails.

He wished the commissioners and the new county manager the best of luck, telling them to not let up in their efforts.

Burke County commissioners last week named Brian Epley, who is the current Cleveland County manager, as the new manager for Burke.

The board of commissioners will formally vote on a contract for Epley at its regular meeting Tuesday.