Burke County native graduates from leadership development program

RALEIGH — A Burke County man has graduated from the Rural Economic Development Institute, the N.C. Rural Center’s flagship leadership development program.

Dorian Palmer, vice president of philanthropy for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western North Carolina, recently completed the three-month intensive training program designed to help existing and emerging leaders develop their skills and increase their knowledge of economic and community development strategies. This equips them with the tools they need to tackle issues facing their rural communities.

Now in its 32nd year of operation, the institute has trained more than 1,400 leaders from across the state. As a graduate, Palmer joins an extensive alumni network that spans all of North Carolina’s 100 counties and includes graduates from the center’s other leadership training program, Homegrown Leaders.

Weyling White, a 2015 alumni and mayor of Ahoskie, served as the graduation speaker for the program’s 25 graduates. White emphasized that graduation is not the ending, but the beginning, of their leadership journey and encouraged graduates to take action, practice the skills they learned, be bold, and dream big when they return to their rural communities.

“Even though I graduated from REDI seven years ago, I still remember that feeling of returning to my community after graduation and seeing everything differently," he said. “REDI gave me a unique framework to see my community.”

“This year’s REDI class has participants representing 18 different N.C. counties and a broad variety of sectors,” Bronwyn Lucas, senior director of leadership and engagement, said. “The N.C. Rural Center understands the value of selecting applicants from different sectors and counties and putting them all together in one room. As a result, they are able to think differently about strategies to overcome local challenges, innovate and ultimately create more vibrant rural communities across the state.”

Patrick Woodie, the center's president and CEO, said leadership development is at the core of the center's work.

"Now more than ever, it is important that our leaders are equipped with the skills and tools to foster growth and innovation,” he said. “We’re excited to see the impact our REDI graduates will have in their communities and regions.”

This year’s institute training was made possible through a generous contribution from Jordan Lumber. Woodie said he was thankful for Jordan Lumber's "continued belief and optimism in our mission and in the future of our state’s rural people and places.”

To learn more about how the center is developing and supporting rural leaders statewide, visit ncruralcenter.org.