Burke County native publishes Christmas-themed novel

Those who have wondered how Christmas was celebrated in Burke County during the Colonial era now have something to spark their imagination.

Writer Patricia Cooper Baker, a Burke County native whose family roots in the area dating to the 18th century, has brought the lives of her ancestors to life in several novels. Her latest installment following the Cooper family focuses on Christmas.

“A Christmas Tale From Freedom Tavern” is a fictional account of real-life tavern owner John Cooper and his family as they embark on an adventure while trying to help a friend.

Baker was born in Valdese, but reared in the High Peak area between Drexel and Valdese. She enjoyed a career as a teacher and educational consultant specializing in mathematics before her retirement sparked an interest in researching her family history and writing about it.

“I wanted to know where we came from,” she said. “I was able to find out that we were in Virginia as early as 1635. My ancestor (John Cooper) was in Burke (County) by 1775. I was interested in what might have happened to the characters in my family that I had discovered through research.”

She took some workshops and classes in writing to get a good start in writing novels.