Burke County native publishes Christmas-themed novel

Those who have wondered how Christmas was celebrated in Burke County during the Colonial era now have something to spark their imagination.
Writer Patricia Cooper Baker, a Burke County native whose family roots in the area dating to the 18th century, has brought the lives of her ancestors to life in several novels. Her latest installment following the Cooper family focuses on Christmas.
“A Christmas Tale From Freedom Tavern” is a fictional account of real-life tavern owner John Cooper and his family as they embark on an adventure while trying to help a friend.
Baker was born in Valdese, but reared in the High Peak area between Drexel and Valdese. She enjoyed a career as a teacher and educational consultant specializing in mathematics before her retirement sparked an interest in researching her family history and writing about it.
“I wanted to know where we came from,” she said. “I was able to find out that we were in Virginia as early as 1635. My ancestor (John Cooper) was in Burke (County) by 1775. I was interested in what might have happened to the characters in my family that I had discovered through research.”
She took some workshops and classes in writing to get a good start in writing novels.
“Because some of my work was creative, even as a math teacher, there was writing involved with that,” Baker said. “I published a couple magazine articles. Another job I had later in my career was working online in a community that did a little bit of entertainment, so I did quests for them, and that’s where I found out that I could spin a plot.”
When people told her they were interested in reading a story about local involvement in the Revolutionary War, the “Tales From Freedom Tavern” series was born. The Christmas-themed book is the fifth in the series, according to Baker’s website, cooperspeak.com.
In addition to the story, the book includes notes on research Baker conducted on what Christmas customs were observed during the late 18th century. Most notably, the way Christmas was celebrated depended largely on the particular church denomination to which one belonged. Some denominations frowned on Christmas events, some confined them to church services and others were more festive. Denominations also disagreed on when and how long to celebrate Christmas.
“Some people had only Dec. 25, but for others, it went through maybe early February,” Baker said. “The John Cooper family, who had a tradition of being Anglican before they all switched over to Episcopalians, probably had the traditional 12 days of Christmas, which would have been from Dec. 25 to Jan. 6. And it turns out that the Twelfth Night (Jan. 6) was actually celebrated more than Dec. 25.”
Other topics covered by her research include what carols would have been sung to celebrate Christmas, what foods would have been prepared for special feasts and how homes would have been decorated for the holidays.
Baker said she highlights the presence of Native Americans in the Freedom Tavern stories for additional historical context.
“This was not a good time between the white settlers and the Cherokee in Burke County,” Baker said. “We were just off of a war in which the British actually encouraged the Cherokee to attack (the colonists). The two Indian groups I mention here are the Cherokee and the Tuscarora. One of my characters was married to a Tuscarora woman.”
She hopes her book will enhance the Christmas season for readers.
“I want them to enjoy the story and understand the difference between how Christmas was then and how it is now,” Baker said.
She is turning to a new source of inspiration — her oldest grandson — and a new genre, science fiction and fantasy, with the release of her latest novel, “Ody Saunters: Out of Time,” which features time travel. The story, set in present day, also has local ties, as some of the characters are descended from John Cooper.
“Ody is a sophomore at Freedom High School,” Baker said. “His grandmother, who instigates the time travel, lives outside of town in a place I call ‘Cooper’s Peak.’ She’s had an interesting history of archaeology and studying ancient languages. Their first adventure is in Old Salem in 1783, when they had the very first Fourth of July observance in North Carolina.”
Baker intends to give Ody a whole series as well. She has plans for him to meet a variety of historical figures, such as George Washington and the pirate Blackbeard.
For more information about Baker’s books, visit cooperspeak.com. Baker said the first 10 people who email her at cooperspeak@yahoo.com and write that they saw the article about her in The News Herald will receive a free copy of “A Christmas Tale from Freedom Tavern.”
