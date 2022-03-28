Burke County native working on fourth novel despite being legally blind

HICKORY — A woman with Burke County roots is working on a new novel despite being legally blind.

Frances Coffey, a native of Connelly Springs, already has had three novels published between 2016 and 2020. She said she has always had a passion for writing, but that it has always been a struggle for her because of her difficulty seeing, especially while growing up.

“I didn’t have large print books until I was in the sixth grade,” she said. “I never would have gotten through geometry, things like that, without a large print book. The only drawback is that, here you’ve got this 90-pound girl carrying 20 pounds worth of books home at night.”

Coffey said, over the years, she has learned to read by recognizing the shapes of words.

“I don’t really see the whole word,” she said. “I see the shape of the word, and I’ve learned to read that way.”

Coffey, 70, said she has always had an interest in writing, but did not want to start working on a novel until she could visualize the entire story from beginning to end.

“I wrote a few things when I was in grade school,” she said. “We had a creative writing class in our high school and then I had a writing class in college, but then you have to get a job and a life.”

Over the years, Coffey said she wrote different things from time to time, including devotional literature for her church’s jail ministry. However, she had never tried to take on a project as daunting as writing a novel until her breakthrough finally came in 2009 or 2010.

“I always thought that if I could see the book from beginning to end and know the complete story then I could do it,” she said. “One day, the first story came to me and I just sat down and started writing and everything just seemed to fall into place.”

Coffey was in her late-50s when she began that novel, which she did not publish. However, since then, she has self-published three more novels through Amazon. Her latest book, “Chasing Redemption,” came out in October 2020.

Set in the Middle East, “Chasing Redemption” weaves together elements of international politics and Bible prophecy through the story of a young reporter named Pressley, who works for a Jerusalem-based internet news outlet.

Coffey called herself as a history buff and said her stories are shaped by their historical and geographical settings. She said she often spends months researching history and geography before she even begins writing her stories, and added that, for her, the research is often the most enjoyable part of the process.

“It’s fun for me; it’s like putting together a puzzle,” she said. “You have all these pieces and you’re putting them together and, I’ve often said, ‘it’s just not right for one person to have that much fun by themselves.’”

According to Coffey, faith is also a central theme in her stories although she wouldn’t characterize her work as distinctly Christian.

“I try not to make it ‘preachy’; I try to make it natural,” she said. “My thought was, if I have a Christian undertone in here, I can give them a story they can get interested in and, not only can they learn something about the thought processes that brings a person to Christ, but they can also be entertained.”

Coffey graduated from George Hildebran High School in 1969 before earning a degree in psychology and English literature from Pfieffer College. She spent the first 10 years of her professional life working in the banking industry before marrying and moving to Conover. They started a business together, delivering industrial parts to companies throughout the eastern United States.

Longtime friend Sherry Stilwell said she is amazed that Coffey has found success in publishing after starting in her 60s. Coffey, on the other hand, believes anyone of any age or ability level can learn to write, if they are willing to put in the work.

“Just do it,” she said. “Even if you write something really bad, you’re going to learn to write. I think my first novel was really bad, but in the process, you learn how to write.”

In addition to starting later in life, Coffey also has had to overcome the challenge of being declared legally blind at a young age. She said that, in recent years, technological advances have helped her overcome her difficulty seeing.

“I have a Kindle and you can make the font anyway you want it, you can make it larger or darker or whatever you want to do,” she said. “You can also highlight things and make notes, so you can go through and edit something and transfer those notes back to the computer.”

She said that using the large fonts and different colors has helped her see her text better and catch errors she might not otherwise have noticed. Other than that, though, Coffey relies on her experiences as a younger woman learning how to adapt so she could read despite her disability.

Coffey said she is researching her fourth novel and hopes to begin the writing process soon. She said she doesn’t have all the details worked out yet but she wants it to be more futuristic.

“I still have in my mind I want to write a dystopian thing with the metaverse with surrogate mothers and children raised in huge nurseries instead of by families,” she said. “It would also be incorporating in the end times and some stuff from Revelation.”

Coffey’s three novels, “Unbroken Chord,” “A Challenge to Lose,” and “Chasing Redemption,” are available on Amazon.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com.