Burke County network to host recovery rally

There are different opportunities for members of the community to be involved in the rally. The Substance Abuse Network is always looking for volunteers to help with setup, booths, food and more.

Amber Costello, the volunteer coordinator for the Burke Recovery Rally, is looking forward to meeting with the volunteers who have signed up to assist with the event. She wants people to know they are always looking for more volunteers to ensure the event runs smoothly and there are many positions available.

“We always need a good-sized team showing up around 9 a.m. to help set up the areas,” Costello said. “We have bands playing and usually speakers throughout the day … We have some that, of course, help with takedowns and I always have someone who’s sitting at a volunteer check-in.

“I also usually have about two or three people to work the collection tables for donations since the event is basically completely run on donations … then we have a recovery wall where it’s this big sign that people write what recovery means to them and someone usually helps with that.”

Costello is looking forward to seeing how the event is going to be setup this year since it will be held at a new location. She wants as many people as possible to attend the event and enjoy the amenities on offer.