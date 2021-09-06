Burke County network to host recovery rally

The Burke Substance Abuse Network will host its annual rally to raise awareness about substance abuse and celebrate National Recovery Month.
The Burke Recovery Rally will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Catawba Meadows Park. The park is located at 701 Sanford Drive in Morganton.
The event is free and open for anyone to attend. The organization will host a variety of vendors, booths, informational tents and more for the public.
Kim James, executive director of Burke Recovery, is excited to host this annual event. She’s looking forward to celebrating recovery and better informing those who may not know much about substance abuse.
“In 2020, a record 93,000 people overdosed in America,” James said. “Burke Substance Abuse Network wants to honor those whose lives were lost and celebrate those whose lives have been saved through recovery.
“There will be free giveaways, ziplining and climbing tower adventures with Beanstalk Journeys, musical entertainment, community speakers sharing their recovery stories, community resources, food and more.”
The goal of the event is to celebrate recovery and help those who are struggling with substance abuse. James also wanted those who are recovering to share their stories at the rally.
There are different opportunities for members of the community to be involved in the rally. The Substance Abuse Network is always looking for volunteers to help with setup, booths, food and more.
Amber Costello, the volunteer coordinator for the Burke Recovery Rally, is looking forward to meeting with the volunteers who have signed up to assist with the event. She wants people to know they are always looking for more volunteers to ensure the event runs smoothly and there are many positions available.
“We always need a good-sized team showing up around 9 a.m. to help set up the areas,” Costello said. “We have bands playing and usually speakers throughout the day … We have some that, of course, help with takedowns and I always have someone who’s sitting at a volunteer check-in.
“I also usually have about two or three people to work the collection tables for donations since the event is basically completely run on donations … then we have a recovery wall where it’s this big sign that people write what recovery means to them and someone usually helps with that.”
Costello is looking forward to seeing how the event is going to be setup this year since it will be held at a new location. She wants as many people as possible to attend the event and enjoy the amenities on offer.
BSAN is a collection of organizations managed by Burke Recovery that offers a variety of resources to those affected by substance abuse. James hopes the rally will create an outreach opportunity for those struggling or recovering from substance abuse to see what resources are available to them in Burke County.
“Burke Substance Abuse Network is a coalition of providers, support groups, related agencies and other stakeholders,” James said. “These groups and providers come together to network, identify gaps in service and strategically plan responses to community needs as they relate to the reduction of substance abuse and use in youth, young adults, their families, and all citizens of Burke County for long-term community health.
“BSAN is creating a recovery-oriented community of care in Burke County by inviting a wide array of community resources to join together to create more options for treatment and recovery support services for every individual and family who needs help ... We are all recovering from something, so let’s recover together.”
For more information on the Burke Recovery Rally, to volunteer for the event or receive more information on substance abuse resources offered in Burke County, contact Burke Recovery at 828-433-1221 or visit Burke Substance Abuse Network on Facebook.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.