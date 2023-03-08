The life of a local nonprofit leader is a living example of following through on a commitment to serve the community.

Nancy Taylor, executive director of the Community Foundation of Burke County, has served in a variety of volunteer positions with organizations meeting needs in the area, but actually began life studying music. A native of Baltimore, Maryland, she started playing piano at age 5 and organ at age 12, according to a previous News Herald article.

“My parents, Edna and Bill Taylor, were my greatest supporters,” Taylor said. “I guess the fact that Mom and Dad bought a piano for my older brother to start taking piano lessons, then got a bit tired of my ‘banging’ the keys and signed me up for piano lessons at age 5, says it all. My aunt, Linda Carter, was a musician and also one of my strongest supporters, as well as being a graduate of the Peabody Conservatory of Music. My parents saw that I had piano lessons, organ lessons and voice lessons so I could experience the many career paths available to me.”

She earned a bachelor’s degree in music from the Peabody Conservatory of Music at Johns Hopkins University in 1974, majoring in vocal performance, and was a featured soloist in many Baltimore churches and synagogues, the article reads. She also attended the Institute of Musical Studies in Graz, Austria.

“(I) was able to study music with extraordinary professionals,” Taylor said. “It’s also where I was able to test out my German language skills. In the town where we stayed, the community would only speak the German language, and it was a super way to become comfortable with the language.”

While attending college in the ‘70s, she worked for an investment banking firm called Alex. Brown and Sons, then in 1981, she joined a subsidiary of the firm, Alex. Brown Real Estate Group, where she was involved in real estate negotiations and permanent financings for public pension funds across the country.

Her work with another business brought her to Morganton in 1990.

“I worked for Coventry Resources, who at the time represented the lender on the Mountain House facility, now known as Grace Ridge,” Taylor said. “My company was hired to negotiate and manage the turn-around of the Mountain House continuing care facility. I was hired by Grace Hospital Inc. in 1991 as vice president of administration to oversee the Grace Ridge Retirement Community, as well as being responsible for the development of Phifer Wellness Center, strategic planning, physician recruitment and oversight of their two long-term care facilities.”

She quickly became involved in the community through many volunteer positions, including leadership roles. Her previous nonprofit positions include:

Chair of the board of directors for Burke Hospice and Palliative Care

Supervisor for the Burke Soil and Water Conservation District

Advisory board member for the Burke County Department of Social Services

Steering committee member of the Burke Women’s Fund

Board member for the Burke County Endowment for the Arts

Board member and executive committee member of the Burke County United Way

Board member of Burke Charitable Properties

She also is a former member of the city of Morganton’s Human Relations Commission and the Rotary Club of Morganton, and previously served as choirmaster at Grace Episcopal Church of Morganton, which she described as “one of the most important experiences of my life while living in Burke County.”

“I was so impressed with the commitment of the choir members to weekly rehearsals (and) extra services and their willingness to always try new music that would stretch them as musicians,” Taylor said. “And, of course, the music I was able to do with the young people in the church and the sweet GK Choir members (was) total joy! It also helped to have a rector, the Rev. Dr. Marshall Jolly, who was a musician himself and completely supportive of the music program at Grace.”

She said her parents inspired her early on to serve the community.

“My parents expected my brothers and I to always be engaged in our community and give back,” Taylor said. “Whether it was Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, church choirs, church bazaars or delivering newspapers, we participated, and that’s where I began to understand the importance of volunteering and supporting the community I lived in.”

She took on her current position as executive director of the Community Foundation of Burke County in 2013, according to another News Herald article. The organization manages and disburses a wide variety of local grant funds and also oversees the work of the Burke Women’s Fund and the Burke Youth Organized Philanthropists.

“The opportunity provided me with the ability to utilize multiple skills—i.e., nonprofit management, strategic and financial planning, etc., and it also provided me with the opportunity to assist in addressing the concerns of those in our community who are in the greatest of need.

“So many things inspire me every day in this job: a committed board of directors who are focused on growing our asset base so we can identify and work to address those systemic issues that impact our community; generous donors who are committed to supporting the needs of this community long term; the young people in our Burke Youth Organized Philanthropists group that challenge me every year with new ideas and ways to think differently about issues impacting children; the women from across our county who are members of the Burke Women’s Fund and provide financial support annually for women and their families; and the nonprofit agencies in Burke County that work tirelessly for the betterment of our community and its residents.”

She encouraged people to consider making a difference in Burke County through volunteer service.

“I have always felt that volunteering in your community makes you feel more invested in your community,” Taylor said. “There are so many needs, and volunteering is a wonderful way to get young people engaged in the community; a way to become aware of the many issues that impact our community and its residents, and it’s simply a way to give back when you have been blessed with so much in your own life.”