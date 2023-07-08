A year after I graduated from UNC-Asheville, a college friend and next door neighbor’s boyfriend and I drove across the continental United States and up the Stewart-Cassiar Highway to Alaska in a little less than two weeks. John was going to hitchhike. I was going to drive by myself. She took it upon herself to introduce us so we wouldn’t be putting ourselves in unnecessary danger. Plus, she did not want to worry about both of us at the same time. I set forth to visit with my father, my middle sister and her family while applying for jobs in Alaska. John wanted to find a summer job that paid well enough for him to afford another year of college.

On a whim, John and I decided just outside of Tok — pronounced “Toke” — to turn southeast and see Wrangell-St. Elias National Park. John had read about its breathtaking beauty in a National Geographic article earlier that year. In the 13 years I was raised in southwestern Alaska, I had never visited the area. I wanted to experience a different part of Alaska as an adult.

We noticed one payphone on the edge of a huge gravel parking lot at the tree line near where road to the park began. Puzzled by the lone sentinel in an empty parking lot, we continued on to the park, where we disappeared from friends and family for three days. Neither of us realized that at the end of the 61 miles of unmaintained gravel rode, we wouldn’t have access to a phone. None existed in the town of McCarthy. No one owned one. Period. They used CB or Ham radio to communicate. This was pre-cellphone era, folks.

My mom was worried enough at our disappearance to call my dad to see if he’d heard from us. She hadn’t spoken to him in three years at that point. Needless to say, that phone call didn’t ease her worry one bit.

John and I spent an amazing three days camping in the park, oblivious to the worry we caused in the Piedmont of North Carolina. We hiked seven miles out to the glacier on peanut butter and jelly crackers for lunch that first day. The seven miles back to our campsite in the evening seemed endless with our stomachs growling so loudly. Our food ran low due to the impromptu trip southeast. The second day, we booked a flight-seeing trip and flew over the Kennicott and Russell glaciers, around the Stairway Icefall. We also flew by the weathered remains of old copper mines perched high on the mountain slopes.

Once back on the ground, we found out that our pilot had flown out of the Kuskokwim Delta, where I grew up. He fondly remembered it as “the armpit of Alaska” because of the area’s high incidences of drug- and alcohol-related crime which, in hindsight, did not surprise me at all. When he was a Bush pilot flying out of Bethel, he overnighted in the trailer my parents had bought when my mom worked for the Kuskokwim School District. I won’t expound on the other stories he told me about his time as a Bush pilot.

At night, I wrote in my travel journal while John played bluegrass on his fiddle and we tried to escape the ever-present “skeeters.” After he flailed his hands around his head in an unsuccessful attempt to chase off the ever-present blood-suckers, he resorted to putting a mesh carry-all bag he kept with his camping gear on his head.

He asked, “How can you stand them buzzing around your ears?” I just looked at him from across the camp stove while I doused myself with Off. I had plenty of experience with Alaska’s unofficial state bird.

The third day, we resorted to a diner for breakfast as we were out of food. After John spoke to a river guide about a potential job, we left the park the same way we came in, pulling each other and our gear across a whitewater section of the Kennicott River on a tram, swinging wildly from side to side. I don’t think we even got our feet wet. While we loaded up our gear into my tan Dodge D-50 pickup, the ever gregarious John stopped and spoke to a taxi driver from Anchorage who waited on a car part to be flown in so he could leave. He’d been there a week by that point.

Insert ominous music here.

I drove, so we raced outward, eager to get to Anchorage and the end of our trip, which had started in Asheville, North Carolina. Driving along at about 40-ish mph while trying to avoid the worst of the washboard induced teeth rattling, I drove over an 18-inch deep pothole. A culvert had rusted out and the cardboard covering the hole had fallen into it. When we hit the cavernous opening, the truck sounded and felt like it bottomed out. Afterward, we bounced along, traveling slower and slower. I looked at John in near-panic.

“I don’t have any power!”

“What?”

“I’m flooring the gas and she doesn’t have any power!” I nearly shouted back.

We rolled to a stop. Got out. Popped the hood and looked at the mess. The battery sat on top of the motor. I moved it back. Four copper coils that I didn’t know existed saw the light of day for the first time since assembly at the factory. And one of the battery cables had snapped off at the terminal. That strongly implied a previous short in the cable. That weak point explained the intermittent power outages no one could locate before I left Asheville.

We looked at each other, remembering the taxi driver and his weeklong wait for parts. We started to panic in earnest.

About that time, a friendly couple from Fairbanks pulled up, stopped and asked about our car trouble. We told them that I had broken the truck. They offered us a roll of duct tape. With it, we repaired the snapped battery cable and trapped the four copper coils back into their box. They offered us some duct tape for the road, in case something else rattled loose. We both took some. I wrapped my bit of duct tape around a stick I picked up on the side of the road. John wrapped his around his Nalgene water bottle.

We bade the nice couple a heartfelt “Thanks!” and “Farewell!” as we drove in opposite directions along that still unmaintained 61-mile road.

This time we stopped when we saw the lonely pay phone. He called his family and I called mine.

The truck still sported duct tape three years later when I traded it in.