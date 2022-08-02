Burke County officials get a look at animal shelter Caldwell is building

Burke County commissioners have identified the land that will be the home of a new animal shelter and has seen proposed shelter designs.

And while the momentum toward a new shelter seems to have slowed down, two commissioners, Chairman Scott Mulwee and Vice Chairman Johnnie Carswell, and some county staff last week visited the new Caldwell County Animal Shelter that is currently under construction to take a look at how a neighboring county is building its shelter. The shelter is being built next door to the county sheriff’s office and jail. Its current animal shelter is located on Fairview Drive in Lenoir.

The group from Burke County got a tour of the shelter from Caldwell’s Animal Services Director Richard Gilliland. He pointed out various features the new nearly 12,000-square-foot facility will have and also told Burke officials about some changes that have been made. The facility will double the county’s capacity for dogs and cats, Gilliland said.

He also filled Burke officials in on the shelter’s 11 staff members, of which there is a director (Gilliland), two shelter attendants, four enforcement officers, an adoption coordinator, a shelter manager and two office staff members.

Burke County Animal Services has a director, an animal services coordinator, two shelter technicians, an animal enforcement supervisor and two animal enforcement officers. This year’s county budget included money some seasonal temporary shelter staff positions.

As for how the shelter has been financed, much of it came through a state budget appropriation.

Caldwell County Manager Donald Duncan said the cost of the facility is currently at $3.7 million but expects the price tag likely will be closer to $4 million when it’s all said and done. The county plans to build a barn on the property as well to house larger farm animals, he said.

Duncan said the county borrowed $3.7 million to get the project started but it is getting $3.5 million from the state for the facility.

Burke County commissioners have been discussing building a new animal shelter since at least 2019. The current shelter was built in the 1970s.

In July 2019, the Burke County animal shelter was moved from operation under the sheriff’s office to the county manager’s office.

That year, commissioners also contracted with Shelter Planners of America for an animal shelter facility needs assessment.

The needs assessment called for 10,787 square feet of enclosed space, with an additional 3,127 square feet of exterior space.

So far, commissioners identified property it already owns next to the 911 center on Kirksey Drive in Morganton as a future home of a new shelter. The current animal shelter is located on Kirksey Drive.

Last year, commissioners agreed to purchase 2.5 acres from Burke County Public Schools on Kirksey Drive to add to the property.

The county already owed 17.03 acres there, which includes the land the 911 center sits on.

Burke County Manager Bryan Steen said there will be enough land for a shelter, a walking trail area where people can walk dogs at the facility and potentially a barn for larger animals.

At this point, nothing has been decided about funding a new shelter, commissioners have said.

After the tour of the Caldwell shelter, Carswell said he’s not looking to build anything fancy, Burke just needs a functional facility that can house homeless animals until they can be adopted.

As for funding a new shelter, Burke officials say no money has been set aside or identified for it yet.