Burke County principal completes leadership program

Jessie Gravel, principal of Drexel Elementary School, recently completed the Distinguished Leadership in Practice Program, a yearlong leadership development program for practicing school principals from all regions of the state.
The program is designed and provided by the North Carolina Principals and Assistant Principal’s Association and sponsored by the North Carolina Alliance for School Leadership Development.
The Distinguished Leadership in Practice Program uses a nontraditional professional development model that is aligned to the performance evaluation standards adopted by the State Board of Education for North Carolina’s school leaders. This unique cohort-based program is designed to limit principals’ time away from their schools. It does this by allowing them to attend face-to-face sessions once every other month while accessing online assignments, materials and coaching in between face-to-face sessions. Principals engage in a series of authentic activities throughout the yearlong experience that are designed to build the capacity of their schools and their own capacity as school leaders. “The leadership of the school principal is by far one of the most important factors in school quality. By completing this very rigorous program, our DLP graduates have demonstrated their commitment to continuous improvement by working to improve their leadership skills as they simultaneously improve their schools. We are proud to include them in the ranks of successful DLP completers,” said Dr. Shirley Prince, NCPAPA executive director.
The North Carolina Principals and Assistant Principals’ Association, in existence since 1976, is the preeminent organization and state voice for principals, assistant principals and aspiring school leaders. It represents more than 5,000 members from across the state.