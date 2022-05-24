Burke County principal completes leadership program

The Distinguished Leadership in Practice Program uses a nontraditional professional development model that is aligned to the performance evaluation standards adopted by the State Board of Education for North Carolina’s school leaders. This unique cohort-based program is designed to limit principals’ time away from their schools. It does this by allowing them to attend face-to-face sessions once every other month while accessing online assignments, materials and coaching in between face-to-face sessions. Principals engage in a series of authentic activities throughout the yearlong experience that are designed to build the capacity of their schools and their own capacity as school leaders. “The leadership of the school principal is by far one of the most important factors in school quality. By completing this very rigorous program, our DLP graduates have demonstrated their commitment to continuous improvement by working to improve their leadership skills as they simultaneously improve their schools. We are proud to include them in the ranks of successful DLP completers,” said Dr. Shirley Prince, NCPAPA executive director.