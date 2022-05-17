Burke County Public Health offers info on baby formula shortage

Burke County Public Health is aware of the ongoing shortage of infant formula nationwide.

At this time, it is encouraging those who are experiencing difficulty finding formula to exercise the following practices:

• Do not hoard or bulk-buy formula

• Do not make your own formula at home unless advised by a health care professional. This can lead to life-threatening complications in infants

• Do not water down your baby's formula to make it last longer. This will prevent your baby from getting an adequate amount of calories they need to grow.

• Do not offer toddler formula to an infant, as they do not contain the essential nutrients infants need.

• Check online for store availability before going in-store to purchase.

• Purchase similar formula that is comparable to the kind you are already feeding your baby.

If your child is drinking a specialty formula, consult with your health care provider for recommendations for an alternative formula. If your baby is drinking a higher calorie formula like Similac Neosure or Enfamil Enfacare, seek instructions from your health care provider on how to mix standard formula up to 22 calories per ounce.

Families that are having trouble finding formula can consult with their health care provider and visit www.hhs.gov/formula or www.ncdhhs.gov for more resources.

Also contact your local WIC office for additional support.