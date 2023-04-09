Most wanted list

Donations of new or gently used copies of any of the Top 10 Titles are most appreciated. To date, the library has received 984 of the “most wanted” books.

Current BCPL top 10 holds

1. Spare by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex – 17 holds

2. Countdown by James Patterson – 13 holds

3. I Will Find You by Harlan Coben – 11 holds

4. Storm Watch by C.J. Box – 11 holds

5. On the Line by Fern Michaels – 7 holds

6. Where Are the Children Now by Mary Higgins Clark – 7 holds

7. Good Dog, Bad Cop by David Rosenfelt – 6 holds

8. Collateral Damage by Judith Jance – 5 holds

9. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano – 4 holds

10. Simply Lies by David Baldacci – 4 holds

Current New York Times bestsellers and NC Cardinal Consortium holds

1. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover – 153 holds

2. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 603 holds

3. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 50

4. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover – 147 holds

5. Countdown by James Patterson – 212 holds

6. I Will Find You by Harlan Coben – 420 holds

7. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano – 218 holds

8. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 54 holds

9. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 112 holds

10. Never, Never by Colleen Hoover – 47 holds

Friends book sale

After three years, the Friends of the Library book sale is back! The Friends of the Burke County Public Library will hold its spring book sale at the Collett Street Recreation Center in Morganton. The sale will be open to the public on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a $7 bag sale from 1-2 p.m. Admission is free and thousands of books will be available. There is something for everyone! Cash or check only.

There will also be a member’s only sale on Friday, April 21, from 5-7:30 p.m. Those interested may join the Friends at the door. Individual memberships are $10 and family memberships are $15.

The purpose of the Friends is to heighten public awareness of library services, support library staff, augment services and programs and offer volunteers for programs if needed. The Friends funding is separate from the library’s operating budget. We raise money through our book sales to support library programs for all ages.

Adult programming

Participate in our Big Little Art Show! Register via the link on the library Facebook page, then stop by to pick up a kit with mini canvas, paint and paintbrush. Supplies are limited. Create your masterpiece and return it to the library. Art will be displayed at libraries in May. All ages are welcome to participate! Adults registered for the Bibliomaniacs subscription box are encouraged to pick up boxes on Monday, April 10, at their preferred library location. This will be the end of the program for this fiscal year. Registration for 2023-24 fiscal year will open in August. NC Cooperative Extension will host a Kitchen Gadgets or Air Fryer/Instant Pot for Beginners program on Wednesday, April 12, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Valdese Public Library. To register, call 828-764-9269. You must pre-register. Needlework in the Morning will meet Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m., at Little Guatemala. All programs are adults only unless otherwise specified. For information on any adult program or to register, call Danielle at 828-764-9269 or email danielle.townsend@burkenc.org.

Young adult programming

Happy spring break week for BCPS students. There will be no YAS programming this week, #YASBox subscription boxes are available at any BCPLS location while supplies last. The Discord server is still available for teens to hang out and chat virtually, for more information on how to join head to bcpls.org/yas and click on the “YAS Online” tab and follow the instructions from there. It’s a good time to pick up this month’s title for the “Oxymorons Book Discussion Group” available at the Morganton Public Library! This month the group is reading “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson. The YAS Discord server is limited to middle and high school students only, the Oxymorons Book Discussion Group is open to adults and teens. For more information, you can contact Lizzie at 828-764-9273 or by email at lizzie.whisnant@burkenc.org.

Children’s programming

There will be no regular storytime meetings the week of April 10-14. This includes Baby Bookworms, Terrific Tots, Preschool Pals, Library Explorers and Cool Kids.

April is here! Here are some fun activities for your family and children at our three locations coming up this month.

Playgroup: Bring your children up to age 3 for a morning open play time at the Morganton Public Library every Monday at 11 a.m. No pre-registration is required.

Read to a dog: Join the Morganton Public Library at Burke County Animal Services on Thursday, April 13, for this popular program for children! Slots are available at 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Pre-registration is available but not required.

Llama llama pajama party: Wear your favorite pajamas and bring a stuffed animal to the Valdese Public Library on Saturday, April 15, at 2:30 p.m. for an afternoon of Llama Llama stories, activities, popcorn and a craft. Stuffed animals can stay overnight for a sleepover if you wish! Pre-registration is not required.

Watercolor Wonders: Also on Saturday, April 15, Watercolor Wonders will be offered at the Morganton Public Library at 3 p.m. Children in kindergarten through fifth grade can make three beautiful and unique watercolor masterpieces at this program: Singing in the Rain (a gravity painting project), Calming Watercolors and a Watercolor Butterfly. Pre-registration is required for this program.

Zoom patrol: On Monday, April 17, Zoom patrol will be back at the C.B. Hildebrand Public Library. Join Ms. Sandy and Sgt. Eddie Marlowe for this hour of stories, play, laughs and more. Pre-registration is required for Zoom patrol.

eBooks @ your library

There are 4,303 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library. This digital collection includes eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for a variety of devices including Kindle, iPhone and Android phones. Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow the instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Please contact the library if you need any assistance.

Find us on the web

Go to www.bcpls.org for a list of programs and events. Unless noted otherwise, all library programs are free. Some programs have pre-registration and age requirements.