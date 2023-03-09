According to Sara LeCroy, director of student and family services for Burke County Public Schools, there have been 353 documented cases of students being disciplined for vaping on school property so far this year.

Burke County Board of Education Chair Wendi Craven told The News Herald on Tuesday she thinks the actual number of students vaping on school property is likely much higher.

“We’re just not catching them,” Craven said. “That’s the bottom line.”

Many Burke County high school students agree with her assessment.

“That’s a very small percentage,” said Dalton, one local high schooler. “It’s like a grain of sand on the beach.”

“You can’t avoid (vaping),” Wesley, another Burke County student, said. “It’s normal.”

Dalton and Wesley are not alone in their assessment.

“It is everywhere,” said Matikia Robinson, adolescent prevention service (APS) program coordinator for Burke Recovery. “And it’s not just the high schools, the middle schools as well.”

She said she has even gotten called to work with elementary school students on vaping.

“Last year, I had to go educate three third graders,” Robinson said. “They were 8 years old, and one was a repeat offender.”

She said the problem is a mixture of factors from availability to lack of education and the ease with which they can be concealed, even while being used.

“They’re in all shapes, forms and colors,” Robinson said. “They even have websites you can go on that makes clothes for people to hide their vapes.”

In a presentation to the Burke County Board of Education Monday night, LeCroy told board members some vapes are even designed to look exactly like a USB drive.

Dalton said he has seen students vaping in class.

“They can have no smell,” Dalton said. “It’s really hard to catch.”

“You can sit right in the class, and you can bend down like you’re picking up a pen and hit it,” Robinson said. “The teacher will never know it.”

“They look very different than things we’ve seen in the past,” LeCroy told the board on Monday night. “(Some) look like a flash drive. (Students) easily keep them in their pockets or their backpacks. They’re very hard to identify.”

Dalton thinks a few of his teachers have given up trying to catch students vaping, but he said most of them are still trying.

“Some teachers don’t, but there’s a lot of teachers that try,” he said. “One of the CTE teachers has a hammer that he’ll smash the vapes with if he catches them.”

Fighting the battle

LeCroy’s presentation to the board on Monday night was the next step in the district’s battle with vaping in the schools. She said the district will be piloting a vape-detector program at Table Rock Middle, East Burke Middle and Hallyburton Academy to help catch more incidents of vaping.

“It’s called Zeptive,” she told the board. “There will be an app that the school administrators will load on their phone, but they can also access it on their laptop. They will get a notification when the sensor goes off, so if it’s going on in the sixth-grade boys’ bathroom, they will get that alert.”

LeCroy also said education and intervention will continue to be key priorities.

“Generally, as a first-time offense, kids are usually in ISS (In School Suspension),” she said. “While they’re in ISS, the Burke Recovery folks come and meet with them … we can do this individually or in a group and then those educators follow up with the student … until they graduate.”

This is where Robinson comes into the picture. As the ASP program coordinator, Robinson is one of three Burke Recovery employees who visit Burke County schools to work with students who have been disciplined for vaping.

“If it’s vaping only, with just nicotine, we have a 45- to 60-minute curriculum that we cover with them,” she said.

She said the curriculum covers the chemicals in the vape pods and how they can affect the body and the adolescent brain.

“We absolutely talk about addiction,” Robinson said. “Nicotine is one of the most highly addictive substances there is.”

Robinson believes education is the key to making a difference in the battle against vaping and drug abuse. She said many people still believe vaping is safe and don’t know the risks involved, which can range from addiction to harmful chemicals and even allergic reactions.

“They have formaldehyde in them,” she said. “When we tell the students what formaldehyde is – a lot of students don’t know, so when I say, ‘that’s the chemical they put in dead people to preserve the bodies,’ they just trip out.”

If Robinson and her team can’t get through to a student, administrators and counselors work with a repeat offenders’ guardians to come up with a behavior plan for the student.

“They’re pretty strict,” LeCroy said. “Some of them include searches. They include using staff bathrooms – they don’t let them go to the regular bathrooms. They really crack down on some of the kids.”

And if THC, the psychoactive drug in marijuana is involved, BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan said the district presses charges. LeCroy said, however, that even nicotine vapes can be dangerous for young people.

“We know that nicotine can permanently damage the teenage brain,” LeCroy told the board.

Robinson said some vape devices can also up the stakes, making it possible to get higher doses of nicotine or THC than through smoking.

“I also tell the students … one vape pod, the juice is equal to 20-25 cigarettes,” she said. “So, you might as well just buy a pack of cigarettes and put all 25 cigarettes in your mouth and light it at one time.”

Craven said Monday night’s discussion will likely be the first of many sessions aimed at addressing the problem.

“We’re going to crack down on this,” she said. “Children should be able to go to the bathroom and not have to smell that stuff and not fear that they might get in trouble for being around it.”

Craven also said she is committed to increasing education and support for students who vape.

“These kids need to understand that they are damaging their bodies,” she said. “For the kids who are frequently being caught, we need to find some resources to support them in understanding what they’re doing to their body and the long-term effects of it.”