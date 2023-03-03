Burke County Public Schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. today, March 3, due to a chance of severe storms, rain and high winds in the afternoon.

Daycare facilities will be open until 3 p.m. for students enrolled in the YMCA after school programs, according to information from Burke County Public Schools. The supper program at Mountain View Elementary School also is cancelled for this evening.

The National Weather Service is predicting strong and potentially damaging winds through the afternoon and into the late evening hours for the area, according to a hazardous weather outlook published by the NWS.

The NWS also said a cold front is expected to move into the area in the afternoon, and could cause scattered strong to severe thunderstorms.

Winds are believed to be the primary threat of the storms, the NWS said.