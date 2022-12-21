Burke County Public Schools to hold bus driver training, looks to hire six new drivers

Burke County Public Schools is holding a training course for anyone interested in becoming a bus driver for the district.

The training is an effort to recruit and train more candidates to fill a few positions the district has struggled to fill this school year. According to Shane Gardner, transportation specialist for BCPS, the district currently needs to fill six bus driver positions.

During the three-day training, which will be held at the central office Jan. 9-11, instructors will cover information to help candidates obtain the school bus and passenger endorsements needed to become a bus driver. After the training sessions, candidates will be eligible to apply for a CDL learners permit through the DMV.

Once a candidate has had their learners permit for 14 days they will be eligible to participate in three days of on-the-road instruction.

In addition to the three-day classroom and three-day on-the-road instruction sessions, candidates will have to go through a driver’s license check by DMV.

To be eligible, a candidate must not have any incidences of DUI, careless or reckless driving or speeding over 80 mph. Candidates must also hold a high school diploma or equivalent. The district is currently paying bus drivers $16.68 per hour.

Gardner said BCPS currently operates 182 bus routes and with upcoming retirements and career changes, these new drivers will be necessary to keep them operating efficiently.

“Many schools have to do double loads or get teachers to drive when they can,” he said. “This is not uncommon in any school year, but we have several retirements and career changes coming up that have to be filled.”

He said most schools have consistent groups of drivers, but occasionally shortages require schools and district officials to come up with “creative solutions” to get students to and from school every day.

The district’s bus driver training program will be held Jan. 9-11 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day. The training will take place at central office located at 700 E. Parker Road in Morganton. For more information, contact the bus garage at 828-437-4779.