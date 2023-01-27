Burke County releases proposed short-term rental revision

After putting a six-month moratorium in place in October, Burke County has released a proposed revision of its ordinance on short-term rentals.

And the public will get a chance to ask questions and comment on the changes Tuesday.

The moratorium was put in place after Community Development Director Alan Glines told county commissioners the ordinance needed to be revised in light of a N.C. Court of Appeals judgement in the case of Schroeder v. City of Wilmington.

Burke County adopted a zoning ordinance on short-term rentals on June 15, 2021. It divided the short-term rentals into owner-occupied short-term rentals and dedicated short-term rentals, meaning the property was used for that specific purpose. Short-term rentals at Lake James, Lake Rhodhiss and along the Catawba River were required to obtain a special use permit, according to the county ordinance.

The proposed updated ordinance would do away with a required special use permit for lake area short-term rentals.

It also gets rid of the three-strikes rule, which is if a short-term rental receives three complaints within a year their permit could be revoked, and if revoked, the owner would not be able to apply for a new one for a year.

Other changes include:

Getting rid of the previous requirement of owner-occupied or dedicated short-term rental designation.

Does away with the requirement of a yearly $100 permit fee and makes the permit fee a one-time payment.

Would cut the maximum consecutive rental period from 89 days to 30 days.

It deletes an initial or yearly safety inspection by the county zoning administrator before issuing or retaining a permit. It goes on to spell out safety requirements such as smoke and carbon dioxide detectors, fire extinguishers and locks.

It also gets rid of requirements for how close the designated responsible person for the property has to live and how soon they have to respond to complaints. However, it says repeated failure to respond in a timely manner to complaints could result in the permit for the short-term rental being revoked.

Gets rid of giving existing short-term rentals a year to come into compliance and obtain proper permits.

It also lays out other requirement such as parking and trash and recycling collection.

The proposed update also addresses occupancy of two people per bedroom, plus two additional people. It says, in part, “the number of bedrooms calculated is attributed to the review of current Burke County Tax Card records for the property or dwelling. Applications that list false information, or information not valid with Burke County Tax information for bedrooms listed, may result in the denial of an application or permit.”

Bradley Kirkley, assistant planning director for the county, said he estimates there are currently between 100 to 125 properties, that they know of, being used as short-term rentals in Burke County, including in municipalities.

However, only 15 to 20 short-term rentals are permitted currently, he said. Kirkley said another 25 had applied for a permit before the moratorium took place in October. He said he has emailed those applicants about the proposed updated ordinance.

The county says the new short-term rental draft will bring the current ordinance document into conformance with updates to the statewide unified zoning laws, Chapter 160D of the North Carolina General Statute.

The county said it encourages all residents, business owners and property owners to review the draft document and submit their comments.

To view the proposed revision of the ordinance online, visit https://bit.ly/3Y0wMCH.

To submit comments online about the proposed revised ordinance, visit https://bit.ly/3JjdFPZ.

In addition to submitting comments online, the Burke County Community Development Department will host a drop-in meeting for the public to review and comment on the Short-Term Rental Ordinance revision from 4-6 p.m. on Jan. 31 in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room, located at 110 N. Green St., Morganton, Door E.