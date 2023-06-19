Major road and bridge projects for Burke County were approved earlier this month as part of the newest 10-year State Transportation Improvement Program.

And the North Carolina Department of Transportation is expected to hold a public meeting in Burke County in August on plans to rework the Interstate 40 Exit 118 interchanges.

The $35 billion 2024-30 STIP plan will likely be approved by the Federal Highway Administration in the fall, according to information from NCDOT. It shows how and when transportation projects are expected to be funded over the next decade, the department said.

The Exit 118 and Old NC 10 project is one that is part of the updated transportation plan. The plan says right-of-way acquisition is underway and construction is projected to start in 2024. The total remaining funds needed for the project is $13.2 million, according to the plan.

The public meeting on plans for the exit will be held in Valdese but an exact time, date and location haven’t been set yet, said David Uchiyama, a spokesman for NCDOT.

Uchiyama said transportation officials will be bringing an additional design for the exit, in addition to the designs that the public has already seen, for public comment.

The proposed project is expected to replace the bridge on Old N.C. 10 over I-40 at Exit 118, and modify existing access by building service roads and realigning existing ramps and approaching roadways, according to the release. The project will improve safety by eliminating two-way traffic on the ramps, NCDOT officials have said.

The surrounding roadways and intersections to be improved are:

Curleys Fish Camp Road

U.S. 70

Third Street SW

Martin Fish Pond Street

Dietz Avenue

Old Brittain Road

Dowell Street

Old N.C. 10

Another much-anticipated project in Burke County is the replacement of Castle Bridge that connects Burke and Caldwell counties via Malcom Boulevard to Connelly Spring Road. The STIP says right-of-way acquisition is in progress and the remaining funding need for the project is $22.1 million.

But the bridge is only one part of a three-part improvement plan for that stretch of roadway. Another part includes modernizing a 10-mile stretch from Malcolm Boulevard in Burke County and along Connelly Springs Road in Caldwell County to Southwest Boulevard to include “bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.” The STIP shows there is no date for construction or project cost for that part of the plan.

Another part of the plan includes improving Malcolm Boulevard from US 70 to the Catawba River. The plan says the cost would be $31.6 million but it is not funded and no projected construction date is listed.

Other Burke County projects in the 2024-30 STIP include:

College Street multimodal connector (North Green Street to U.S. 70 in Morganton): Would construct a multiuse path — Prioritization is scheduled for delivery, with construction projected to start in 2024; Remaining funding needed for construction is $3 million.

New Route: Construct access road into Burke County Industrial Park; Award amount - $1.9 million, with construction to start this year.

Goat Farm Road: Improve existing access road into proposed industrial park; Award amount - $1.5 million. Local funding provided by the city of Hickory. Currently under construction, with a total construction cost of $2,152,000.

Interstate 40 Exit 111 and Carolina Street SE — Revise interchange: Funded for preliminary engineering only. The total remaining funding needed $35.4 million. Project to be let with the I-40 Exit 107 and Drexel Road project.

I-40 Exit 107 and Drexel Road — Upgrade interchange: Funded for preliminary engineering only, with remaining funds needed at $22 million.

I-40 Exit 103 and Burkemont Avenue — Improve interchange: Funded for preliminary engineering only. The remaining funding needed for the project is $48.7 million. There is no projected date listed for the start of construction.

I-40 Exit 100 and Jamestown Road — Upgrade interchange: Funded for preliminary engineering only, with remaining funds needed at $19.4 million. There is no projected date listed for the start of construction.

I-40 Exit 98 Causby Road: Redesign interchange and remove two-way on-ramp. None of it is funded, so the remaining funding needed is $5.7 million.

I-40 Exit 116 and Old N.C. 10: Upgrade interchange and remove two-way traffic —Funded for preliminary engineering only, with remaining funds needed at $23 million. There is no projected date listed for the start of construction.

I-40 Exit 112 and Mineral Springs Mountain Road/Eldred Street SE: Construct interchange improvements — Not funded; Funds needed is $7.9 million. There is no projected date listed for the start of construction.

N.C. 126 – Watermill Road to Fish Hatchery Road: Modernize roadway — Not funded and remaining funding needed is $46.8 million.

N.C. 181 – St. Mary’s Church Road to Morganton ETJ: Widen existing roadway — Right-of-ways acquisition scheduled for 2027 and construction to start in 2029; Remaining funding needed is $10.8 million.

N.C. 181: Widen to three lanes —Not funded; Remaining funding needed is $24.2 million.

Burkemont Avenue and West Fleming Drive: Intersection improvements — Not funded; total remaining funds needed $2.5 million. There is no projected date listed for the start of construction.

Main Avenue East, 2nd Street SE to U.S. 70 in Hildebran: Construct pedestrian improvements — total remaining funds needed is $520,000; Construction is expected to start this year.

Morganton downtown greenway connector: Right-of-ways acquisitions are in progress, with remaining funding needed at $1.6 million.

I-40: Replace bridges over Silver Creek with remaining funds needed at $11.8 million; Construction expected to start in 2030.

Harland Road: Replace bridge over Bristol Creek — Construction was projected to start in 2022; Total remaining funding needed is $790,000. Design-build – Under construction.

Sugar Loaf Road: Replace bridge over Rock Creek already under construction, with $919,000 remaining in funding needed.

U.S. 64/70: Replace bridge over Southern Railroad tracks — Under construction. The STIP also says construction is projected to start this year; Total remaining funding needed is $22,670,000.

Fonta Flora State Trail at the intersection of Laurel Ridge Court and North Powerhouse Road to the proposed Harris Whisnant trailhead at the intersection of Harry Whisnant Road and Cobb Road: Construct bicycle and pedestrian facility — Total remaining funding needed is $626,000; Right-of-way projected to be complete this year.

Division 13 program to upgrade intersections to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) using transportation alternatives funds; $5 million cost with construction expected to start in 2024.

I-40 mile marker 93 to mile marker 119: Rehabilitate pavement and bridges — Nothing is noted about the cost of the project.

More information on the STIP process can be found at bit.ly/2Rj7rpA.