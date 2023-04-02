The Burke County Board of Education will meet Tuesday to consider a resolution opposing a North Carolina House bill that would change the regulations regarding charter school funding.
At issue in the bill is a provision that would narrow the scope of funding sources local districts could withhold from charter schools. If passed, critics say the bill would unfairly advantage charters schools, forcing districts to share funding from sources such as federal Medicare reimbursements, sales tax refunds, rental, tuition and other fees, grants and more with them.
According to the North Carolina School Boards Association, which opposes H.B. 219, this creates an unfair advantage for charter schools, since they get to keep 100% of their revenue from these sources.
The resolution before the board, which mirrors a sample resolution from NCSBA, says if the bill passes, it would create a substantial financial impact on Burke County Public Schools from lost revenue. It also says the bill could potentially encourage litigation in a “well-settled area of the law.” It calls on the legislature to reject the bill in favor of “the current law that fairly and equally apportions local funding.”
People are also reading…
In other business, BCPS Finance Officer Keith Lawson will present the board with the local budget request to the county for the 2023-24 school year.
The board also will consider policy revisions including a new policy that would outline whether and how the district would respond to the dissemination of inaccurate information, harassment and/or personal attacks against employees.
The board also will hear an update from BCPS Director of Auxiliary Services Bob Accord on phase 1 of the BCPS redistricting plan. Phase 1 centers around alleviating the overcrowding at Mountain View Elementary School, shifting approximately 150 students out of Mountain View and distributing them between Forest Hill, Hillcrest, Oak Hill and Drexel elementary schools. After phase 1 is complete, the district is expected to begin considering phase 2 which will look at rebalancing student populations of the district’s high schools and middle schools.
The meeting will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Olive Hill Resource Center. The meeting is a work session and no action will be taken. The Olive Hill Resource Center is located at 509 W. Concord St. in Morganton.
Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.