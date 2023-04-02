In other business, BCPS Finance Officer Keith Lawson will present the board with the local budget request to the county for the 2023-24 school year.

The board also will consider policy revisions including a new policy that would outline whether and how the district would respond to the dissemination of inaccurate information, harassment and/or personal attacks against employees.

The board also will hear an update from BCPS Director of Auxiliary Services Bob Accord on phase 1 of the BCPS redistricting plan. Phase 1 centers around alleviating the overcrowding at Mountain View Elementary School, shifting approximately 150 students out of Mountain View and distributing them between Forest Hill, Hillcrest, Oak Hill and Drexel elementary schools. After phase 1 is complete, the district is expected to begin considering phase 2 which will look at rebalancing student populations of the district’s high schools and middle schools.

The meeting will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Olive Hill Resource Center. The meeting is a work session and no action will be taken. The Olive Hill Resource Center is located at 509 W. Concord St. in Morganton.