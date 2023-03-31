Brittany Schafer has known she wanted to be a music teacher since she was in fifth grade.

“It really started with my dad,” she told The News Herald. “My dad would just walk around the house and sing. That’s how he woke us up every morning, he would sing ‘You are my Sunshine.’”

From there, Schafer was encouraged through music programs at church and in school. She said her elementary school music teacher encouraged her love of music to the point that, by fifth grade, she knew she wanted to do the same for a new generation of students.

Now teaching music at Valdese Elementary School, Schafer is doing just that.

Earlier this month, the Burke County Board of Education approved a resolution to recognize March as “Music in our Schools Month” across the district. The move was made as a show of support for Burke County Public Schools music teachers, the work they put in to pass on their love of music and the accomplishments of the district’s music students.

The month of March was a whirlwind of activity for local music students with concert bands from all four traditional high schools as well as several high school chorus programs attending adjudication last week. Middle school programs attend adjudication this week, and the district held its fifth-grade honors chorus at Walter Johnson Middle School on March 17.

Throughout the year, the district also offers music education to students in every school, though some of the smaller elementary schools share a music teacher, according to BCPS Public Relations Officer Cheryl Shuffler. The idea, especially in elementary school, is to expose students to as many different things as possible. Shuffler said this helps them find their niche.

“The more that we can offer students to where each student can find their own niche … then that student is more likely to be more successful throughout school and to stick with school,” she said.

For Schafer, music was part of her life from a very early age, but she knows all students are not as fortunate as she was.

“I’ve got some kids who I can tell have never been sung to,” she said.

She said research shows early exposure is the best way to help children develop musical abilities.

“A lot of it has to do with what they’ve done at home,” Schafer said. “Once you hit about age 7, your musical ability is kind of set. It can move a little bit, but the research shows that if you’ve got a whole lot of great musical experiences between birth and 7, you’re going to be much more musical.”

And it goes beyond music. Schafer said research also points to the benefits of music education across academic disciplines.

“It’s one of the subjects that has been shown to increase kids’ abilities in math and reading just by participating,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor, none of that stuff matters.”

She cited a recent study from MIT showing music education has more benefits across disciplines than coding.

“One of the things music does is it helps develop your aural sense, to help you better hear sounds and words,” Schafer said. “So, of course, if you have a better phonemic awareness then you can better spell the words and better say the words.”

At Patton High School, Chad Higdon knows a thing or two about the benefits of music education, too. On Oct. 29, Patton High School’s Panther Regiment, directed by Higdon, won the Grand Champion award at two different band competitions in a single day. Still, he said, despite the on-field success his students have experienced, behind the scenes is where the real magic occurs.

“I love the process,” Higdon said. “To me, one of the most exciting things is behind the scenes, during rehearsals. It might be something you’ve been working on for weeks and then, all of the sudden, they get the ‘a-ha’ moment where it clicks. To me, that’s more fun than the actual accolades and performances.”

Higdon agreed with Schafer, saying research shows music students do better in school across disciplines. He thinks the focus and concentration it takes to become a good musician is a major reason behind this.

“They’re required to focus for 90 minutes a day during class,” he said. “We have a lot, in our society, where we’re doing two or three different things at once but we’re missing sections. To really focus on one task, we don’t have a lot of things in our society that teach that right now, and I think that’s why music education is more important now than it ever has been.”

Still, Higdon said music is more than just a means to an end — it is an integral part of a well-rounded education. Over the years, he has seen students go on to play in prestigious college band programs, but even for those whose musical career ends with high school graduation, he said music education can be a difference-maker for a lifetime.

“My goal is not for them all to be music teachers, my goal is for them to just have a lifelong love of music,” Higdon said.

He said he also feels honored and proud to teach in a district with a long history of quality music education and top tier music educators.

“Burke County has a very strong history in music education,” Higdon said. “We’ve had really strong music programs in our county and strong music teachers, and I’m really just proud to be a part of it.”

Higdon said music and music education still enriches his life in many different ways.

“I became a better student and a better leader (in school),” he said. “(Music) has given me opportunities to meet wonderful people, to travel. It has definitely given me so many opportunities I would not have had if I hadn’t been involved in music.”