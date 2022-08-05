Burke County sees jobless rate increase

Burke County saw its unemployment rate jump up in June.

The county’s rate climbed to 3.9% in June, up from 3.3% in May, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

But Burke wasn’t alone in seeing an increase in its rate. It was among 98 of the 100 counties in North Carolina that experienced an increase in June, the commerce department said.

With a rate of 3.9% and a work force of 40,697 residents, that means 1,567 people were without a job in Burke County in June.

The local metro area also saw a nearly identical increase in its rate as Burke.

The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area’s unemployment rate climbed to 3.9% in June, up from 3.4% in May, the state commerce department figures showed.

The government job sector in the metro area lost 900 jobs over the period, according to commerce department figures. But other job sectors such as information, manufacturing, mining, logging and construction as well as education and health services and trade, transportation and utilities all gained jobs over the month, the figures show.

NC Works shows there are hundreds of jobs available in Burke County, from health care, manufacturing, government, retail and food service.

UNC Health Blue Ridge has 203 openings, with jobs in radiology, pulmonology, OB/GYN, hematology, phlebotomy, nursing, certified nursing assistants and insurance account representatives among them.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has 35 jobs open in Burke County including at J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center, Enola School and Broughton Hospital. Those jobs span housekeeping, psychology, recreational therapy, social work, certified nursing assistants and educators.

In manufacturing, Continental AG in Morganton has 20 openings, Leviton Manufacturing in Morganton has 16 openings and Herman Miller (Geiger) in Hildebran has 12 openings and Baxter International has 16 openings in Burke County.

The city of Morganton has 16 job openings in everything from development and design and public safety to IT and recreation. And Burke County government has 14 job openings in things such as 911 communications, purchasing, social work, food and nutrition services, water and sewer and office assistant.

To search for jobs, visit www.ncworks.gov.

The state unemployment rate for July is scheduled to be released Friday, Aug. 19.