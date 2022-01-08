Burke County sees nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases in week

Burke County added nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases this week, the local hospital set a new record high for the number of patients in its virtual hospital and the state saw nearly 28,500 cases on Friday.

The Burke County Health Department reported 1,025 active cases of the virus with a positivity rate of 21.37% on Friday. The department said there were 591 new cases of COVID-19 added between Monday and Friday.

“Burke County community we need your help in slowing the spread of this virus,” the Burke County Health Department said in a release on Friday. “You can help by several different ways: getting your COVID vaccine and booster dose if eligible, wearing a face covering that covers your nose and mouth to help protect you and others, stay 6 feet apart from others who do not live with you, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, washing hands with soap and water, and using hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.”

UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 24 county residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, with nine of them in the intensive care unit. Only six of the hospitalized are vaccinated, with none of the ICU patients vaccinated, according to information from the health care system.