Burke County sees nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases in week

Burke County added nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases this week, the local hospital set a new record high for the number of patients in its virtual hospital and the state saw nearly 28,500 cases on Friday.
The Burke County Health Department reported 1,025 active cases of the virus with a positivity rate of 21.37% on Friday. The department said there were 591 new cases of COVID-19 added between Monday and Friday.
“Burke County community we need your help in slowing the spread of this virus,” the Burke County Health Department said in a release on Friday. “You can help by several different ways: getting your COVID vaccine and booster dose if eligible, wearing a face covering that covers your nose and mouth to help protect you and others, stay 6 feet apart from others who do not live with you, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, washing hands with soap and water, and using hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.”
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 24 county residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, with nine of them in the intensive care unit. Only six of the hospitalized are vaccinated, with none of the ICU patients vaccinated, according to information from the health care system.
It also reported 354 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital, which set a new record on Friday. The previous record was set the day before with 319 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
Because of the surge in cases in Burke County, UNC Health Blue Ridge implemented new visitation restrictions on Friday.
The health care system said the hospital is allowing only one visitor at a time for all patients, including those with COVID. Visiting hours will be from 2-6 p.m. daily.
In addition, at Blue Ridge Medical Group practices, only one caregiver will be allowed per patient, the release said.
All visitors must:
- Be at least 18 years old and in good health (free from respiratory illness, fever, cough, etc.).
- Wear a mask that always covers the nose and mouth.
- Remain in designated waiting areas or patient rooms at all times.
- Follow all social distancing and safety guidance. This includes wearing masks, staying six feet from others and washing your hands.
If you have signs or symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, cold or flu-like symptoms, nausea, diarrhea, or new loss of sense of taste or smell, please do not visit.
Visit the information desk for a temperature and symptoms check each time you enter the building.
Wash your hands often, especially when you arrive and leave. Hand sanitizer stations are found throughout the hospital.
The virus has claimed 279 county residents since the virus entered the county in March 2020, with two of those being reported this week.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 28,474 new virus cases for a daily percent positive rate of 31.2% on Friday. It also reported 3,474 people hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19. The virus has claimed 19,619 lives in the state as of Friday, up from 19,586 deaths on Thursday.
Testing
The health department says it has an adequate supply of PCR tests but not the rapid antigen testing kits. Chae Moore, public information officer for the department, said those testing kits are on back order.
But the department is still conducting testing from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8-11 a.m. and as needed in the afternoon on Fridays, she said.
Due to increased testing needs across the county, UNC Health Blue Ridge is now requiring appointments for COVID testing and has opened a testing clinic at the Valdese Express Care.
The Express Care is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 2-6 p.m.
To make an appointment, go to uncbr.org/test or call 828-580-7387.
The health care system is asking that people do not go to the emergency room or other Urgent Care locations for testing.
“This allows UNC Health Blue Ridge to fill the needs of other patients while still serving the needs of those with COIVD symptoms,” said a hospital spokesperson.
To find a COVID-19 testing site, visit ncdhhs.gov/GetTested.
Vaccines
According to NCDHHS, Burke County’s population of those 5 years old and older who are fully vaccinated against the virus is at 47% and the population of those who have had at least one does of the vaccine is at 50%.
On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Pfizer booster doses for children 12 to 15 years old and a third dose of Pfizer for children 5 to 11 years old who have compromised immune systems, according to NCDHHS.
The wait time for boosters for anyone who received Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations has been reduced from six months to five months. People who received two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should receive their booster in six months. People who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should receive their booster two months after their vaccination, according to NCDHHS.
NCDHHS said COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are effective in reducing the severity of illness in those who become infected. People who are unvaccinated run the highest risk of infection, severe illness, hospitalization and death. Currently, 87% of the patients in the ICU are unvaccinated, the department said.
The Burke County Health Department also is encouraging people to get vaccinated, as well as those who are due a booster dose to schedule an appointment as soon as possible. There have been no recent changes to booster eligibility for those who have received Moderna or J&J, the department said.
Vaccination is now open to everyone 5 years old and older. Visit myspot.nc.gov to find a location.
The county health department said once the standing orders from the state regarding quarantine and isolation have been received, it will update the public with the newest guidance. The department is encouraging the public to "layer up" this winter by getting COVID and flu vaccinations.
The health department offers COVID-19 vaccines on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The department also will be offering a flu vaccination clinic on Friday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 828-764-9150.