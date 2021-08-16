Burke County senior center to honor local senior citizens

A local senior center will host a drive-thru barbecue event to celebrate “World Senior Citizen Day” Friday.

Burke County senior citizens are invited to attend a free drive-thru barbecue event hosted by the East Burke Senior Center, located at 101 Old NC 10, Suite A, in Hildebran. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

The event requires an RSVP and that must be made no later than Tuesday, Aug. 17 to attend.

Rebecah Bova, assistant director of Burke County senior services, is excited to host the event and celebrate with local senior citizens. The event will be celebrated on Friday, despite the official holiday being on Saturday.

“So, Saturday, Aug. 21, is World Senior Citizen Day and every year the Burke Senior Center has celebrated this in some fashion,” Bova said. “A couple of years ago before COVID, we had a breakfast, so this year we're finally getting back in the groove. We wanted to show our appreciation again, so we're doing the drive-thru barbecue. It is an RSVP-only event, but it's available for all Burke County senior citizens and our definition for senior citizen is 55 and older.”