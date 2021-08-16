Burke County senior center to honor local senior citizens

A local senior center will host a drive-thru barbecue event to celebrate “World Senior Citizen Day” Friday.
Burke County senior citizens are invited to attend a free drive-thru barbecue event hosted by the East Burke Senior Center, located at 101 Old NC 10, Suite A, in Hildebran. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
The event requires an RSVP and that must be made no later than Tuesday, Aug. 17 to attend.
Rebecah Bova, assistant director of Burke County senior services, is excited to host the event and celebrate with local senior citizens. The event will be celebrated on Friday, despite the official holiday being on Saturday.
“So, Saturday, Aug. 21, is World Senior Citizen Day and every year the Burke Senior Center has celebrated this in some fashion,” Bova said. “A couple of years ago before COVID, we had a breakfast, so this year we're finally getting back in the groove. We wanted to show our appreciation again, so we're doing the drive-thru barbecue. It is an RSVP-only event, but it's available for all Burke County senior citizens and our definition for senior citizen is 55 and older.”
The event is free with the help of donations from the Town of Hildebran. The BSC partners with the Town of Hildebran to create the opportunity to honor local senior citizens. Each senior citizen will receive a full plate from Countryside Barbeque, including barbecue, coleslaw, beans, hush puppies and a drink, Bova said.
“The way senior citizens enrich our lives and the achievements they've made throughout their own lives is amazing,” Bova said. "We still have World War II veterans that come, and that to me is a huge thing. We can't thank our veterans enough for those that have made pathways through time for us and, hopefully, we are doing the same for our future generations.
“This is just a small token of appreciation that we want to extend to our seniors, this is just a small way to acknowledge that.”
To RSVP for the event by Tuesday, contact the EBSC at 828-764-9300.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.