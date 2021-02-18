Burke County spared from brunt of late-week ice storm

Burke County was spared a hard hit from Wednesday night’s projected ice storm.

Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster for locally based Foothills Action Network, said the area missed out on the worst of the conditions when temperatures got about two degrees too high for the freezing rain and sleet to make much of an impact.

“The ice never really showed up until you got close to Hickory,” Crawley said.

Those slightly higher than expected temperatures likely spared Burke from a slew of power outages, Crawley said, though he did note that the area received liquid precipitation totals around ¾ inch. That came after several straight days of rain, too.

“Had the temperatures been 30-31 (degrees) instead of 33, I would be cutting up trees right now,” said Crawley.

The National Weather Service’s winter storm warning for the area, originally scheduled to be in place until 7 a.m. on Friday morning, was scrapped by midday Thursday. Crawley described the chances of frozen roads Thursday night and Friday morning as “small.”

“The water should dry up just enough and I don’t see temperatures getting much below freezing (on Thursday night),” he said.