 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burke County spared from brunt of late-week ice storm
0 comments
editor's pick alert special report top story
Weather
CATCHING A BREAK

Burke County spared from brunt of late-week ice storm

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Burke County was spared a hard hit from Wednesday night’s projected ice storm.

Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster for locally based Foothills Action Network, said the area missed out on the worst of the conditions when temperatures got about two degrees too high for the freezing rain and sleet to make much of an impact.

“The ice never really showed up until you got close to Hickory,” Crawley said.

Those slightly higher than expected temperatures likely spared Burke from a slew of power outages, Crawley said, though he did note that the area received liquid precipitation totals around ¾ inch. That came after several straight days of rain, too.

“Had the temperatures been 30-31 (degrees) instead of 33, I would be cutting up trees right now,” said Crawley.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service’s winter storm warning for the area, originally scheduled to be in place until 7 a.m. on Friday morning, was scrapped by midday Thursday. Crawley described the chances of frozen roads Thursday night and Friday morning as “small.”

“The water should dry up just enough and I don’t see temperatures getting much below freezing (on Thursday night),” he said.

Some scattered chances of wintry precipitation remain in the National Weather Service’s forecast for the Burke County area in the days ahead.

That starts Friday with a 20% slight chance of a wintry mix consisting of rain, freezing rain and sleet before 9 a.m. That is forecast to be followed by a 20% slight chance of rain from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Patchy fog could be present before 7 a.m. Skies will start out as mostly cloudy before gradually becoming sunny. The high temperature will be near 46 degrees.

Skipping ahead to Sunday night, the National Weather Service projects a 40% chance of rain and snow showers before midnight, followed by a chance of snow showers between midnight and 4 a.m. and then a chance of rain and snow showers after 4 a.m. Conditions will be mostly cloudy with a low around 32.

On Monday, the NWS forecasts a 40% chance of snow showers before 7 a.m., followed by a chance of rain and snow showers from 7-9 a.m. and a chance of rain showers after 9 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny and the high will be near 51 degrees.

For a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov. To get more information from Foothills Action Network, go to foothillsweather.net.

Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VP Harris holds town hall on Rescue Plan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime Watch
Crime News

Crime Watch

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Jan. 24-30:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert