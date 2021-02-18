Burke County spared from brunt of late-week ice storm

Burke County was spared a hard hit from Wednesday night’s projected ice storm.
Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster for locally based Foothills Action Network, said the area missed out on the worst of the conditions when temperatures got about two degrees too high for the freezing rain and sleet to make much of an impact.
“The ice never really showed up until you got close to Hickory,” Crawley said.
Those slightly higher than expected temperatures likely spared Burke from a slew of power outages, Crawley said, though he did note that the area received liquid precipitation totals around ¾ inch. That came after several straight days of rain, too.
“Had the temperatures been 30-31 (degrees) instead of 33, I would be cutting up trees right now,” said Crawley.
The National Weather Service’s winter storm warning for the area, originally scheduled to be in place until 7 a.m. on Friday morning, was scrapped by midday Thursday. Crawley described the chances of frozen roads Thursday night and Friday morning as “small.”
“The water should dry up just enough and I don’t see temperatures getting much below freezing (on Thursday night),” he said.
Some scattered chances of wintry precipitation remain in the National Weather Service’s forecast for the Burke County area in the days ahead.
That starts Friday with a 20% slight chance of a wintry mix consisting of rain, freezing rain and sleet before 9 a.m. That is forecast to be followed by a 20% slight chance of rain from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Patchy fog could be present before 7 a.m. Skies will start out as mostly cloudy before gradually becoming sunny. The high temperature will be near 46 degrees.
Skipping ahead to Sunday night, the National Weather Service projects a 40% chance of rain and snow showers before midnight, followed by a chance of snow showers between midnight and 4 a.m. and then a chance of rain and snow showers after 4 a.m. Conditions will be mostly cloudy with a low around 32.
On Monday, the NWS forecasts a 40% chance of snow showers before 7 a.m., followed by a chance of rain and snow showers from 7-9 a.m. and a chance of rain showers after 9 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny and the high will be near 51 degrees.
For a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov. To get more information from Foothills Action Network, go to foothillsweather.net.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.