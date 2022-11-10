Burke County to replace fire hydrants NCDOT contractors damaged

Burke County is having to replace multiple fire hydrants in the county after they were damaged or destroyed by mowers contracted through the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Alan Glines, director of community development for Burke County, said the county found out about the damaged fire hydrants on Sept. 29 through an email. He said there are six hydrants that were damaged, mostly in the Enola fire district and one on George Hildebran School Road, by NCDOT contracted mowers.

Glines said the estimated cost to replace the hydrants is $28,500, with each one costing an estimated $4,750. He said that cost includes the hydrant and installation and reconnection.

In addition to hydrants, mowers also damaged a street sign, mail and newspaper boxes, according to county information.

But fire hydrants being damaged or destroyed by mowers appears to be an ongoing problem every year.

Burke County Fire Marshal Mike Willis said over the last several years George Hildebran, Icard and South Mountains fire districts have seen mowers damage hydrants. He said they keep a running list of how many of them are down and county maintenance has to keep throwing money at it. But they are pushing to get NCDOT to file it with the contractor’s insurance.

Willis said having a fire in an area where a hydrant is damaged causes departments to have to alter their response plan and haul water to the fire using a tanker truck as opposed to having a hydrant on site.

That takes more manpower and resources, Willis said.

But the worst thing is responding to a fire and not knowing a hydrant is damaged, he said.

NCDOT Division 13 Roadside Environmental Engineer Jeff Wait said N.C. Department of Transportation officials are aware of the damage caused by a long-arm mowing contractor in Burke County.

Transportation officials are working with the contractor and property owners to ensure damage is addressed promptly, Wait said. He said locating signs, fire hydrants and mailboxes are the responsibility of the contractor as part of the mowing contract.

Wait said NCDOT has several qualified firms that bid on mowing contracts. He said each contractor must be pre-qualified to perform the specific work they bid in the contracts.

Reimbursement for damage is paid either by the contractor or their insurance, Wait said.

“This is one of the reasons they are required to have insurance, to have means to pay for any damage they cause while performing their contracted work,” Wait said.

The contracted mowing company doing the work in the county is from Murphy, Glines said.

Burke County is working with the contracted mower’s insurance company to recoup the cost of the replacements, Glines said. He said the county has ordered 15 fire hydrants to fix the damaged ones and have some in stock. He said the county has a company out of Shelby that will do the work of replacing the hydrants. He said one has been replaced and he expects all of them to be replaced by mid-December.

Glines said the mowing contractors need to do a better job to avoid the hydrants. He said fire departments mark in the road where a hydrant is located.

“They can’t damage equipment like that,” he said.