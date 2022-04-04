Burke County, Valdese to decide on bulk of ARPA fund spending this year

Burke County and Valdese officials will determine this year how they will spend millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Burke County received about $17 million of the federal funds. It already has allocated an estimated $2.14 million of the funds, Margaret Pierce, the county finance director said. Commissioners have approved the $2.14 million for:

Up to $865,000 for purchase of emergency medical service equipment.

Up to $650,000 for heating, ventilation and air-conditioning projects.

Up to $230,000 for water and sewer projects.

Up to $400,00 for salary and benefits for an ARPA coordinator position over five years to oversee the projects on which the money is spent.

Pierce said some of those projects might come in less than budgeted, but total expenditures cannot exceed what the board of commissioners has approved.

As for when commissioners could decide how to use the remainder of the funds, County Manager Bryan Steen said he hopes that will happen in the next four to six weeks.

The county staff already is in the process of coming up with a proposed budget for 2022-23. That fiscal year starts July 1.

Steen said he believes a decision on how the money will be spent will be made before the new budget year.

The Valdese Town Council has yet to determine how it will use its ARPA funds, Town Manager Seth Eckard said. The town received about $1.4 million in funding.

Eckard said two possible ideas have been discussed. The first is to use some or all of the money for the public safety building project once the town gets bids back, if they are needed. He said the council might decide it wants to borrow less money and so it would use ARPA funds toward that project.

The other idea would be to use the funds toward paving projects. But he said the town probably won't make a decision on those funds until December.

“We're not getting our bids back on the public safety building until either October or November,” Eckard said. “So we really can't make a decision until we've settled the public safety building project.”

As for using the funds for repaving projects, Eckard said the town is in the early process of doing a street resurfacing assessment, looking at the condition of all the streets and getting a cost estimate on how much it will cost to fix those for which the town is responsible. The town is responsible for about 37 miles of pavement, he said.

An assessment will determine whether a street just needs the top of the pavement resurfaced or it needs a complete base overhaul, Eckard said.

The town council was expected to decide on an engineer contract Monday night to conduct the street assessment, and then the process will likely take around four months, Eckard said. The contract is for $13,000 for the assessment.