Burke County writes check for student hotspots

Burke County is partnering with Burke County Public Schools by providing $201,560 in funding for 750 WiFi hotspots. The hotspots will help connect students with their teachers and classmates while engaging in distance learning.
Pictured (from left) are Burke County Manager Bryan Steen, Burke County Board of Commissioners Chairman Johnnie Carswell, Burke County Board of Education Chairman Buddy Armour, Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Larry Putnam and Burke County Deputy County Manager/Finance Director Margaret Pierce.
