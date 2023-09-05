The NC 4-H Congress, which was held July 22-25 at NC State University in Raleigh, is an annual leadership program for youth ages 13-18 to come together from all counties across North Carolina. 4-H Congress provides opportunities for youth to develop and exercise leadership skills through educational experiences such as motivational speakers, discussion groups, and workshops. 4-H Congress allows delegates to participate in the democratic process through campaigning for and electing their own youth state 4-H officers.

One of Burke County's very own, Jacob Hanlon, was elected into the NC 4-H State Reporter position. The annual candle lighting ceremony and officer installation is a special tradition to induct all of the new 4-H State and District officers, who will serve a term until next July.

4-H Congress provides recreational and social experiences for delegates, such as a talent show, County Cultural Experiences and the 4-H Clover Gala. This year there was an overall focus on youth mental health awareness, providing delegates with the tools to engage in meditation, relaxation, yoga and calming techniques. NC 4-H Congress was adjourned following the community service project, “Hooked on Books!” Counties from all over the state collected and exchanged books to take back and donate to organizations of their choosing in their county or to start a literacy library.

For more information on Burke County’s 4-H youth development program, please contact Nicki Carpenter at 828-764-9480 or nicki_carpenter@ncsu.edu.