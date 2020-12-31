Burke COVID cases increase by 274

Burke County’s COVID-19 case total increased by 274 in the latest update provided by the county health department on Thursday.
The department reported 6,380 cases on Thursday, marking the second straight day with a sizable leap after Wednesday’s briefing marked an increase of 197 to 6,106 cases from Tuesday.
According to the health department, the numbers have increased so much due to a backlog of cases being reported from outside testing sites, including new testing sites and cases reported through the state’s electronic disease surveillance system. The rising cases also are due to the increased testing encouraged by the state over the last several weeks, the department said.
The county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, whose numbers lag behind the daily briefings, showed 6,098 cumulative cases on Thursday. The dashboard also showed 1,100 active cases, 26 current hospitalizations and 4,916 recoveries.
The health department said the dashboard would not be updated on Thursday or Friday. County offices are closed on Friday for New Year’s Day.
Statewide, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ online COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday showed 539,545 cases, an increase of 6,175 cases from Wednesday. State data showed 6,748 total deaths, 3,493 current hospitalizations and a 13.3% daily positive rate.
The Burke County Health Department will not be doing any COVID-19 testing from through Sunday due to holiday closings. Testing will resume on Monday.
Those who need to get tested for COVID-19 should call ahead to testing sites to make sure they are open and able to take COVID-19 tests due to holiday office, pharmacy and lab closures. A full list of testing sites can be found at bit.ly/3mPEtbK. Even if someone tests negative for COVID-19, they still should wear a mask, stay away from others, avoid crowds and monitor themselves for symptoms.
Health officials continue to warn against gatherings with people outside of the immediate household. If gatherings do happen, they should be small, and adhere to gathering requirements of no more than 10 people indoors or 50 people outdoors with 6 feet of distance between each other. People also should get tested one to three days before traveling, get tested three to five days after traveling and stay home for seven days after traveling.
People are advised to keep in mind that face coverings are mandatory any time they are gathering indoors with people who do not live with them, per an order from N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper. The modified stay-at-home order also requires people to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Businesses, personal care businesses and most retail stores must close by 10 p.m., and all onsite alcohol consumption sales have to end by 9 p.m.
For more information on gathering and traveling, visit bit.ly/34qg1ap.
For local questions about COVID-19, call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.
