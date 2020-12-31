Burke COVID cases increase by 274

The Burke County Health Department will not be doing any COVID-19 testing from through Sunday due to holiday closings. Testing will resume on Monday.

Those who need to get tested for COVID-19 should call ahead to testing sites to make sure they are open and able to take COVID-19 tests due to holiday office, pharmacy and lab closures. A full list of testing sites can be found at bit.ly/3mPEtbK. Even if someone tests negative for COVID-19, they still should wear a mask, stay away from others, avoid crowds and monitor themselves for symptoms.

Health officials continue to warn against gatherings with people outside of the immediate household. If gatherings do happen, they should be small, and adhere to gathering requirements of no more than 10 people indoors or 50 people outdoors with 6 feet of distance between each other. People also should get tested one to three days before traveling, get tested three to five days after traveling and stay home for seven days after traveling.