Five Burke County educators are among the first 900 teachers the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) says will help create a more resilient tech-savvy future for North Carolina Schools.

Funded by a $17.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education, the Blended Learning Facilitator Training is designed to prepare educators to become experts in new statewide blended learning models to help students become successful in an increasingly digital world.

In blended learning, educators use a combination of in-person instruction and digital resources to individualize instruction for students and ensure students can continue learning even in the event of a future disruption to in-person school.

Participants completed 40 hours of training provided by Rethink Education, an initiative of NCDPI’s Office of Virtual Instruction and Support Services. Those who completed the program, not only are equipped to use the state’s new blended learning models in their classrooms, but are recognized as trainers who can facilitate the program for other educators in their schools and communities.

Burke County teachers who completed the first cohort of NCDPI’s Blended Learning Facilitator Training during the 2021-22 school year were:

Angela Happoldt — Mull Elementary School

Lori Prevette — Glen Alpine Elementary School

Crystal Stephens — Burke Virtual Academy

Sandy Xiong — Olive Hill Resource Center

Lisa Nichols of New Dimensions Charter School completed the second cohort of the training during the fall 2022 semester. A third cohort is scheduled to begin in March.

Happoldt said this program was not her first experience with blended learning and she already was aware of some of the benefits blended learning can bring to the classroom.

“I feel that it is a great benefit to any classroom for students and teachers,” she said. “It offers a range of models that free us from the front of the room and allow us to work directly with individual and small groups of learners.”

According to Happoldt, the semester-long training covered four different models educators can use to blend in-person and online learning. These models range from “rotation,” where students who are onsite rotate between in-person and online activities in the classroom, to “Lab,” where all instruction is delivered remotely and supplemental materials are provided via “learning kits.”

She said the ultimate goal is to create an active, engaging, personalized learning experience that provides students with more control over the time, path and pace of their learning.

Nichols, who completed the training in November, agrees, saying blended learning has allowed her the opportunity to tailor the learning experience to the needs of each individual student.

“It actually speaks to individualizing for kids,” she said. “(For example), if I have some kids who need some lower work, I can make them a set — it’s the same skill, it’s just a little bit easier to learn it. I can make one for my middle of the road kids and then I can make another unit for the kids that really need to go beyond that skill.”

Nichols said she can do this by substituting links for different levels of work for different students into the same basic unit.

“You can easily differentiate between the learning levels in your own classroom,” she said. “Then, as the kids do them, you can always go back and make changes to the things that didn’t work.”

Besides equipping students to learn and work in an increasingly digital world, blended learning also prepares educators for the future possibility of a return to interrupted in-person learning.

“Even if you’re just going to be out of school for a week because something happened ... You have a way to give that to kids if you have a long period of time that you’re going to be out of school,” Nichols said.

Nichols already is preparing to step into her new role as a blended learning facilitator. In March, she will begin leading 12 other teachers at New Dimensions through the third cohort of the training.

“We’re going to be starting on March 1 and then they have until Sept. 1 to complete all the modules,” she said. “And then I’m going to be leading some one-hour or two-hour coaching classes.”

Happoldt already has put her new area of expertise to work as well.

“I presented this year … at our Beginning Teacher Symposium back in the fall and again in February,” she said. “Our plan is to present this to our county at different times based on needs.”

Happoldt said she is honored to be able to do her part to help Burke County Public Schools continue to think ahead and look for ways to equip teachers and students.

“I am very honored to be with such a wonderful school system that thinks ahead and prepares our students and teachers,” she said.