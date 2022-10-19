Burke EM director deployed to Florida for Hurricane Ian cleanup

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — North Carolina emergency management officials are being dispatched to Florida to help with cleanup from Hurricane Ian.

Mike Willis, Burke County emergency management director, started the trek to Fort Myers Beach, Florida, early Wednesday morning, joining another emergency management director for the drive south, he told The News Herald. Willis expects to be assigned to Sanibel Island, just north of Fort Myers Beach, unless something changes upon his arrival.

His role in Florida will be coordinating logistics for the area, which suffered catastrophic damage when Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in the seaside city.

Lee County, where Fort Myers is, still had three people missing related to the hurricane, and 61 people have died in that county, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. The hurricane caused at least 127 deaths across the state, ABC News reported.

“The reports I’m reading are showing about 13-15 feet of storm surge through there,” Willis said. “It’s pretty much devastated everything.”

So far, North Carolina has sent about 22 people to help Florida through its response and recovery from the storm, said Keith Acree, N.C. emergency management communications officer.

Acree returned Tuesday from Fort Myers Beach and said a lot of the homes there were completely destroyed.

“There are hundreds of homes there that are just permanently gone, I mean, nothing left but maybe some pilings in the ground or homes that weren’t elevated at all were just broken up pieces of wood,” Acree said. “Their water, sewer, power, everything, all their infrastructure systems were out.”

It was just Saturday that homes on the town started to see their power restored for the first time since the hurricane tore through town Sept. 28.

“It was comparable to what I saw in south Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina,” Acree said. “A really devastating storm for Florida.”

Officials heading to the storm from North Carolina are being sent as part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which allows states to help each other during disasters, Acree and Willis said. Lee County will foot the bill for North Carolina’s assistance and later be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“North Carolina received a lot of help from other states after hurricanes Matthew and Florence particularly, so we like to pay that back when we can and help out other states in return,” Acree said. “I’m sure we’ll be leaning on other states in the future when we have other disasters.”

Willis said he expects to be in Florida for several days where he’ll be helping coordinate recovery efforts until local authorities can take over.

“Say a prayer for these people,” Willis said. “A lot of them are retirees, and a lot of them are working-class people, too, who worked at all of these places. Pretty much everything’s gone. They were hit pretty hard.”